Idaho, Montana urge
Forest Service action
Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and Rep. Russ Fulcher urged U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore in a letter this week to take “active forest management” actions to prevent “catastrophic wildfires.”
Decades of wildfire suppression have led to enormous buildups of fuels in our forests, which must be removed without delay,” said the letter, also signed by Montana Sen. Steve Daines and Reps. Matthew Rosendale and Ryan Zinke.
“As the Forest Service looks to take advantage of historic levels of funding provided by Congress to reduce hazardous fuel loads, we encourage the agency to analyze how much standing sawtimber and other high value products there are within high priority firesheds and insect and disease treatment areas, as well as in wildland urban interface areas,” the federal representatives wrote. “Having a clearer picture of potentially available fiber supplies will assist the private sector in making investment decisions that can support needed fuels reduction work. As a land managing agency, the Forest Service has a responsibility to utilize all possible solutions to reduce fire.”
Active forest management would include thinning trees and removing underbrush, according to a news release from Risch’s office.
Also:
- Have a question for Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson? The Times-News Editorial Board will meet with Simpson in early August and take forward questions from readers. To submit a question for consideration, email Editor Steve Kiggins at Steven.Kiggins@magicvalley.com.
- Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo will be the featured speaker at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Burley Inn & Convention Center, 800 N Overland Ave. Reservations are required by phone at 208-679-4793.
–Times-News