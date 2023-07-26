Idaho, Montana urge

Forest Service action

Decades of wildfire suppression have led to enormous buildups of fuels in our forests, which must be removed without delay,” said the letter, also signed by Montana Sen. Steve Daines and Reps. Matthew Rosendale and Ryan Zinke.

“As the Forest Service looks to take advantage of historic levels of funding provided by Congress to reduce hazardous fuel loads, we encourage the agency to analyze how much standing sawtimber and other high value products there are within high priority firesheds and insect and disease treatment areas, as well as in wildland urban interface areas,” the federal representatives wrote. “Having a clearer picture of potentially available fiber supplies will assist the private sector in making investment decisions that can support needed fuels reduction work. As a land managing agency, the Forest Service has a responsibility to utilize all possible solutions to reduce fire.”