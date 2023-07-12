ITD seeks feedback on 7-year draft plan
The Idaho Transportation Department is accepting feedback through July 31 on its latest Idaho Transportation Investment Program, which is designed to identify priorities and guide investment decisions through 2030.
The list of projects in the draft program are located throughout the state’s 44 counties — including the reconstruction of roadway on State Highway 75 from Saddle Road in Ketchum to North Fork Campground, bridge replacement on U.S. Highway 30 near Murtaugh, and road widening to four lanes on U.S. 93 from Jerome Butte to R Canal, according to a news release.
The complete draft is available for review online at itd.idaho.gov/funding. Comments will be accepted via email at itipcomments@itd.idaho.gov, or through the mail at: ITIP — Comments, Attn: Office of Communication, P.O. Box 7129, Boise, ID 83707.
- The Lincoln County Commission will discuss the tourism potential for Sundial Cave, located inside the Bureau of Land Management’s Wilderness Study area, during its regular meeting on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Commissioners are meeting at the First Baptist Church, 205 E. 5th St. in Shoshone, during the remodeling of the courthouse.
- Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo is inviting college-aged students to apply for internships in his Washington, D.C., and statewide offices. Applications for fall 2023 are now being accepted, and the spring 2024 deadline is open until Oct. 15. To apply or more information, go online to Sen. Crapo’s website at www.crapo.senate.gov/services/for-students/internships.
- The district staff for Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson will host mobile office hours in Hailey today, beginning with a discussion from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at City Hall, 115 S. Main St., followed by a lunch from noon to 1 p.m. at The Senior Connection, 721 S. 3rd Ave.
–Times-News