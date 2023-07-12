ITD seeks feedback on 7-year draft plan

The Idaho Transportation Department is accepting feedback through July 31 on its latest Idaho Transportation Investment Program, which is designed to identify priorities and guide investment decisions through 2030.

The list of projects in the draft program are located throughout the state’s 44 counties — including the reconstruction of roadway on State Highway 75 from Saddle Road in Ketchum to North Fork Campground, bridge replacement on U.S. Highway 30 near Murtaugh, and road widening to four lanes on U.S. 93 from Jerome Butte to R Canal, according to a news release.