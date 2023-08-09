Idaho, Wyoming senators introduce small business act

U.S. Sens. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, introduced a bill this week aimed at helping small businesses, farmers and ranchers to purchase needed equipment and supplies to build their operations and support employees.

The Small Business Growth Act would reduce taxes for businesses seeking to purchase equipment, from tools to office furniture to commercial vehicles, creating financial flexibility for employee salaries, materials and other business-related expenditures, according to a joint news release from the senators.

“The Gem State is filled with phenomenal small businesses that keep our state running,” Risch said in the release. “With the Small Business Growth Act, Congress will incentivize small businesses to invest in new equipment by allowing those businesses to deduct these purchases from their taxes. I am committed to helping Idaho’s small businesses thrive, and the Small Business Growth Act will help businesses today and far into the future.”

The co-sponsors of the legislation were Republican Sens. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Braun of Indiana.

Also:

Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and Rep. Russ Fulcher were among a group of legislators who introduced recent legislation requiring U.S. Customs and Border Protection to return hours of operations at northern ports — including Porthill in northern Idaho — to match or exceed pre-pandemic hours.

to return hours of operations at northern ports — including Porthill in northern Idaho — to match or exceed pre-pandemic hours. The Idaho Republican Party will host an “unforgettable evening” with former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Melaleuca Event Center in Idaho Falls. For additional information and tickets, go online at IDGOP.org/sarahpalin.

–Times-News