Gov. Little left mask mandates to health districts. Some trustees call COVID-19 a hoax

Lachiondo said she has an interest in public health as her husband and sister are both physicians. She said she volunteered to be on the board after taking office in 2019. Lachiondo said she frequently seeks out medical and science advice from experts to inform her actions on the health board.

“For me, it’s been so important to listen to our hospital leaders and I have to hope other districts are too,” she said.

Another member of the Central District Health board, Ryan Stirm of Boise County, pointed to medical advice as the best basis for his vote in favor of the Ada County mask mandate during that meeting.

“From someone that came out of literally nowhere into politics, I’m getting an extremely crazy crash course in politics in the last 12 months,” said Stirm, who joined the board last year. “It is a hard decision to make and I feel like ... at the point we’re at right now, I have no choice outside of going with what information we have.