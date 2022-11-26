Goal-driven Boise State preserves perfect Mountain West record before title game

The Boise State football team isn’t shy about setting lofty goals.

Written in all caps on the team room wall is, “Our goal is to win the MWC championship and a bowl game with class, integrity and academic excellence.”

The Broncos will turn their attention to that Mountain West championship game next week, but for now, they’re going to celebrate checking a couple of lesser goals off the list.

Boise State jumped out to a 21-point lead Friday in its regular-season finale against Utah State, and the Broncos survived a late push from the Aggies and won 42-23 after scoring two touchdowns in less than a minute late in regulation.

With the win, the Broncos finished the regular season 8-0 against Mountain West teams for just the second time in program history. They also achieved the feat in 2019, which happens to be the last time they won a conference title. Boise State went 5-0 in conference play in 2020 — a season that was shortened to seven games because of COVID-19.

Boise State (9-3 overall) also improved to 5-1 at home this season with Friday’s win. The Broncos went 3-3 in Albertsons Stadium last year.

Coach Andy Avalos said after the game that he’s thankful to have such a resilient team. The Broncos were 2-2 after a loss to huge underdog UTEP on Sept. 23. They fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough soon thereafter, and four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier decided to transfer in the middle of the season.

Now the Broncos have a chance to play for their Mountain West-leading fifth conference title.

“It’s just a reminder to be thankful for all the things we have, even the things that aren’t favorable and ideal,” Avalos said. “You go through a lot of different stuff for a reason, and in life you have two options. You’re either going to learn from it, grow from it, and get stronger and grow forward, or you know what the other one is.”

Boise State will host Fresno State in the championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3 (2 p.m., Fox). The Broncos cruised to a 40-20 win when the Bulldogs came to Albertsons Stadium on Oct. 8, but a different opponent will come to town for the title game.

Quarterback Jake Haener and safety Evan Williams were two members of a long list of Fresno State starters who missed the regular-season meeting. They’re both healthy now, and the Bulldogs (7-4, 6-1 MW) have won seven straight games since losing on The Blue. They close their regular season against Wyoming on Saturday.

“We can’t come in here and think we’re fixin’ to run over them again like we did last time,” Boise State wide receiver Latrell Caples said. “We’re going to prepare for them like we do every other game, and best man wins.”

The Broncos don’t have history on their side. The last time they played Fresno State twice in a season was 2018. Boise State won the regular-season matchup, but the Bulldogs escaped Albertsons Stadium with a 19-16 overtime win in the championship game.

“It’s what we’ve been working for since January,” Avalos said. “We know we have a great team coming in here to play us, and we know we have to be at our absolute best with this week of preparation.”