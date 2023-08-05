GOODING — Sarah Morris eagerly walked to her desk and opened her phone to showcase the intense Spanish Duolingo war she and her coworkers were in. The Duolingo app has helped thousands of people learn different languages, including Spanish, Turkish and Portuguese.

“Some of us have admitted to skipping stuff on Duolingo so that we can beat one another,” Morris told the Times News.

But just a few months ago, Morris and her coworkers at Glanbia Nutritionals in Gooding didn’t know a word of Spanish — and the lack of communication between English speakers and Hispanics was felt throughout the plant.

On June 6, Glanbia plant employees started customized Spanish classes after requesting it through CSI’s College and Career Readiness, hoping to bridge a gap between the language barrier and lack of connection with Hispanics across the company. The Gooding cheese plant is one of two companies in the past year that have asked for customized classes to promote inclusivity.

Meeting somewhere in the middle

Glanbia Nutritionals — a science-led producer of dairy and alternative non-dairy products — started an eight-week session of Spanish classes from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Gooding.

“For the last three or four years, we’d been talking about wanting to learn Spanish because we’ve always had CSI do English as a Second Language classes for the workers,” Morris told the Times-News. “But we couldn’t get anybody and we didn’t want to take classes online.”

The company reached out to Alex Wolford, a former industry plant manager of CSI, and was told Alejandra Hernandez would lead the class.

Hernandez, executive director of the Unity Alliance of Southern Idaho, is a longtime leader and advocate for immigrants and refugees of the Magic Valley, and had already taught a similar session at True West Beef last year. So when they called her again, she immediately jumped on board with the offer.

“This is really important because not only do these classes create an essence of belonging for Hispanics but also makes them feel more comfortable when speaking to their coworkers,” Hernandez said. “They’re both meeting halfway.”

True West Beef and Glanbia wanted to train their employees on technical skills but, knowing the language barrier, Janet Pretti, senior director of CSI’s Workforce Development and Training, said it needed to be done in either of two ways: In an environment where they could have translation services for both parties or in a classroom where they could learn in Spanish so that they can do their jobs effectively.

“Leaders at both facilities wanted their leaders to create a stronger connection with their employees so that they could have some sort of conversational Spanish,” Pretti said.

After taking the offer and working with CSI to do these classes on her own time, Hernandez said being passionate about the language and the culture is a helpful part of integrating and teaching the language, especially in communities that have larger Hispanic populations.

Being passionate, however, isn’t always enough to make people want to attend these classes.

“I’m a fun person and I didn’t want to make this into a traditional class,” Hernandez said, laughing. “So I try to make it entertaining and as relatable as possible because if it’s not any of those things, nobody’s going to want to go.”

And she did. She made every class more like a hangout. With everyone cracking jokes and learning Spanish cuss words — with laughter bouncing off the walls the whole time — it was hard not to want to go.

“I’m always waiting to see what comes out of her mouth because you just never know what she’s going to say,” Jeff Bard, whey plant manager, told the Times-News. “It always has us cracking up.”

One thing Hernandez kept in mind throughout the classes was that she would teach them “not just what they wanted (to learn) but what they needed” by teaching them the basics of the language in conversations and for their work.

“The reality is that they’re not going to be fully fluent in Spanish by the end of the sessions but they will understand it enough and know it enough to get by,” Hernandez said. “I think I was able to give them that.”

It’s all about the inclusivity

Now, all employees can continue a conversation in Spanish; they understand phrases, jokes, questions, conjugations and the right placement of accents. For the employees in the class, that’s a step up from the few Spanish words they might vaguely remember from high school or from no comprehension at all.

“Earlier when I went to change the water out, they were all speaking in Spanish, and I could understand what they were talking about; it was about the water,” Morris told the Times-News.

Hispanics make up an estimated 28.8% of Gooding County’s population, one of the largest Hispanic communities in south-central Idaho. Similarly, 25% of the workers at the Gooding plant are Hispanic.

“This has been so helpful, especially in the workroom talking to the guys,” Morris told the Times-News. “They’re all laughing at us at this stage, but we’re getting that connection which is what we wanted.”

Latino Population in the Magic Valley Blaine County: Total Population: 21,583 Latino Population: 4,535 (21%) Camas County: Total Population: 886 Latino Population: 82 (9.3%) Cassia County: Total Population: 23,472 Latino Population: 6,337 (27%) Gooding County: Total Population: 15,110 Latino Population: 4,354 (28.8%) Jerome County: Total Population: 23,039 Latino Population: 7,944 (34.5%) Lincoln County: Total Population: 5,296 Latino Population: 1,577 (29.8%) Minidoka County: Total Population: 20,448 Latino Population: 7,029 (34.4%) Twin Falls: Total Population: 82,248 Latino Population: 12,863 (15.6%)

Get involved

CSI Workforce offers a variety of options for employers to take requested Spanish classes at their workplace but also offers the opportunity for the community to teach their neighbors.

“We have a limited amount of people who teach Spanish so we rely on community members to teach it if they can,” Pretti told the Times-News.

Pretty said that looking for individuals who are interested in “bringing their skills into the community.” They would also get compensated for their time.

“Sometimes we pull from CSI faculty, but we also pull people in the industry who have that experience that can train the next generation,” Pretti said.

For more information on language courses in a workplace, customized training, or teaching, go to www.workforce.csi.edu/.