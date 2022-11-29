Girls basketball 4A Great Basin preview: Lots of changes, lots of questions

TWIN FALLS — The 4A Great Basin Conference appears full of questions rolling into this new season of girls basketball. There have been structural changes to many teams, leaving people to wonder who will come out on top at the end.

IdahoSports.com polled coaches in different districts. Here are the results:

Twin Falls Minico Jerome Mountain Home Canyon Ridge Burley Wood River

Surprisingly, last year's state champion, Burley, ranked low.

That's likely because of the changing dynamics of the team. Head Coach Nicole Baker is in her first year, plus the Bobcats lost multiple key players: Amari Whiting, Lynzey Searle, Sydney Searle, Sadie Cook and Rowan Ontiveros.

However, Burley still boasts a wealth of experience with returning senior Hailey Chapa. She is complemented by juniors Christina Cook and Isabelle Cook. This team has the recipe for another dominant year.

Twin Falls was predicted to fill that first spot in the conference.

The Bruins' start is beginning to show why. They are 1-1 overall, including a 41-29 win over Jerome on Nov. 22. Twin Falls is led by Halle Egbert, “who was cited by several coaches as one of the better players in the conference this year,” according to IdahoSports.com.

Twin Falls finished last year with a record of 15-10. Head coach Michael Amaya rolls into his second year at the helm.

One team that already appears to be contradicting predictions is Canyon Ridge.

Canyon Ridge has quickly found its footing with a 3-1 record while averaging 47 points per game. On Nov. 22, the Riverhawks took on Mountain Home in a tough battle but prevailed with a 47-33 victory.

Head Coach Kevin Cato is in his seventh season at Canyon Ridge. Lily Teske and Ava Martin are returning players with honors.

Minico is also positioning itself to be a Great Basin contender. The Spartans, who started out with a 57-28 win over Burley, are fronted by CJ Latta, “who is in the argument for best player not only in the Great Basin, but all of 4A,” according to IdahoSports.com.

Of course, it is still anyone's game at these early stages. The questions are still to be answered.