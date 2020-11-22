Getting the long view: New map project identifies big game migrations across the West

Kauffman said much of the information has already proved valuable to his home state of Wyoming where identified and mapped migration corridors have helped protect pinch points and locate under and overpasses on highways.

“One of the mule deer herds that makes this 150-mile migration — the world’s longest mule deer migration — we discovered that when we mapped it there was this bottleneck between the town of Pinedale, (Wyo.) … between the expanding suburbs of the town and Fremont Lake,” Kauffman said. “At this point in that corridor the animals have already traveled close to 100 miles and then 4,000 to 5,000 squeeze through this quarter-mile bottleneck.”

Kauffman said the bottleneck area was up for sale with plans to turn it into lakeside cottages “which would have just plugged up the world’s longest mule deer migration, but because we have the map, we knew how important that one segment was by the lake.” He said The Conservation Fund raised $2 million to purchase the 360-acre property and turn it over to the state which created a wildlife habitat management area. “They took down the fences and opened it up, unplugged the bottleneck to make it more easy for those mule deer to migrate through that area,” he said. Mule deer 255 is one of those that uses that corridor.