FTC warns firm owned by Idaho’s richest man about marketing claims

The company informed the FTC of the action it took.

It’s not unusual, VanderSloot said, for the company to terminate representatives who violate company polices.

“That’s one thing we can’t afford to mess around with,” VanderSloot said. “We have these policies in place, and if we don’t enforce them, they aren’t worth anything.”

Not multilevel marketing: Vandersloot VanderSloot has long railed against characterizing Melaleuca as a multilevel marketing company. Those companies, which include Amway and Herbalife, have distributors who buy an inventory of products and make most of their money from products sold by other distributors they have recruited.

On its website, Melaleuca says 81% of the people who buy its products are strictly customers, not salespeople.

It says one in nine customers develop a Melaleuca business. Of those, 89.7% average $2,209 in annual income, while 3.2% earn $9,476 per year on average. Top earners, less than 0.1% of the total, earn an average $1.2 million.

“The FTC was absolutely right to notify us of this marketing executive’s Facebook posts,” VanderSloot said in a message sent Friday to the company’s other independent marketing executives.