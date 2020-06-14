FTC warns firm owned by Idaho’s richest man about marketing claims

BOISE — Melaleuca Inc. terminated a marketing agreement with a Texas woman the same day the Federal Trade Commission sent a warning letter to the Idaho Falls company.
In its letter Friday, the FTC ordered the wellness-products maker to stop representatives from making unsubstantiated earnings claims as they sought to recruit new sellers during the coronavirus pandemic.
CEO Frank VanderSloot, whose success building Melaleuca has made him Idaho’s richest man, told the Idaho Statesman that the woman had been an independent marketing executive for Melaleuca for 14 years and made improper claims. He declined to identify her.
The FTC letter, which did not name her, said social media posts by the woman claimed that new Melaleuca representatives “are likely to earn substantial income.”
A Facebook post by the woman cited by the FTC said prospective representatives could earn $400 a month from 20 customers spending $100 a month. The new representative would earn 20% as their share.
“This income will NEVER go away!” the post said.
Melaluca ‘recession proof,’ Facebook post claimsA second Facebook post said Melaleuca had $2 billion in annual sales, had survived the Great Recession of 2008 and is “recession-proof.” It said prospective distributors could invest $20 and earn $500 in the first month.
“This is a huge opportunity for the common man to bank some of those shareholder profits!” the post said.
The FTC said claims about a business opportunity violate the law if they are “false, misleading or unsubstantiated.”
Melaleuca sells nutritional supplements, food, cleaners, essential oils, bath and body soaps and lotions.
“She made statements on there that are unwarranted,” VanderSloot said by phone. “She violated like six of our policies, and she knew better.”
Using net worth estimates from Forbes, 24/7 Wall St. has listed VanderSloot as Idaho’s richest resident.
You made inaccurate claimsMelaleuca gave a copy of its letter to the woman to the Idaho Statesman with her name blacked out. The letter said posts she made on March 20 and April 26 violated the company’s statement of policies and social media guidelines.
“You made several inaccurate claims advertising Melaleuca’s business opportunity,” wrote Ben Lindberg, Melaleuca’s manager of policy administration. “Also, contrary to Melaleuca’s policies, you are promoting a business opportunity primarily based on finding people interested in earning money rather than on attracting real customers with genuine interest in Melaleuca’s products.”
The company informed the FTC of the action it took.
It’s not unusual, VanderSloot said, for the company to terminate representatives who violate company polices.
“That’s one thing we can’t afford to mess around with,” VanderSloot said. “We have these policies in place, and if we don’t enforce them, they aren’t worth anything.”
Not multilevel marketing: Vandersloot VanderSloot has long railed against characterizing Melaleuca as a multilevel marketing company. Those companies, which include Amway and Herbalife, have distributors who buy an inventory of products and make most of their money from products sold by other distributors they have recruited.
On its website, Melaleuca says 81% of the people who buy its products are strictly customers, not salespeople.
It says one in nine customers develop a Melaleuca business. Of those, 89.7% average $2,209 in annual income, while 3.2% earn $9,476 per year on average. Top earners, less than 0.1% of the total, earn an average $1.2 million.
“The FTC was absolutely right to notify us of this marketing executive’s Facebook posts,” VanderSloot said in a message sent Friday to the company’s other independent marketing executives.
Melaleuca has more than 120,000 marketing executives in the United States and Canada. More than 600,000 customers buy products from the company each month, he said.
Business has been booming, VanderSloot said: Melaleuca has its best March, April and May in its nearly 35 years of business. The company sold more hand sanitizer in March than it usually sells in a year.
“Business is flourishing, and that’s one of the reasons we’re so serious in protecting it,” VanderSloot said.
“You made several inaccurate claims advertising Melaleuca’s business opportunity,” wrote Ben Lindberg, Melaleuca’s manager of policy administration. “Also, contrary to Melaleuca’s policies, you are promoting a business opportunity primarily based on finding people interested in earning money rather than on attracting real customers with genuine interest in Melaleuca’s products.”
The company informed the FTC of the action it took.
It’s not unusual, VanderSloot said, for the company to terminate representatives who violate company polices.
“That’s one thing we can’t afford to mess around with,” VanderSloot said. “We have these policies in place, and if we don’t enforce them, they aren’t worth anything.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!