From rock slides to trails, ongoing earthquakes are changing the shape of the Sawtooths

“You might not think an earthquake is something you necessarily have to be concerned about,” Anderson said. “You’re smart to look for hazard trees over your campsite (that could fall) and make sure you’re mindful of steep slopes that could collapse under an aftershock.”

‘Proof that the Earth is alive’

Cannady also emphasized the importance of safety in the Sawtooths, even when there’s not a threat of a temblor. He said he finds joy in the earthquakes — after all, they’re the same geological shifts that created the mountain range he loves so much.

“I’m damn sure not going to let the possibility of an earthquake keep me out of the Sawtooths,” he said. “I love the quakes because they are proof that the Earth is alive. When we feel a quake, it’s like we are feeling the Earth’s pulse. And the Earth’s heart beats on a very different time scale than we can even comprehend, so when we feel the shaking and see the changes, we are just witnessing a process that created the mountains we love so much.

“It can definitely be unnerving to have the ground move under you, when terra firma becomes unfirm,” he added. “But it is very natural, and we will likely recall the experience the rest of our lives.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0