Try 1 month for 99¢
Shoshone Falls entrance road
Buy Now

Rocky Reece collects an entrance fee from a visitor Aug. 11, 2017, on the road to Shoshone Falls Park.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — After doing maintenance this summer at Shoshone Falls Park and Dierkes Lake, Rick Thompson would like to see some changes.

“As you work down there, you get a different perspective than what you do when you travel down there once or twice a year,” Thompson told the City Council on Monday.

During the meeting, he presented an outline of his recommended changes, which included rerouting the entrance road to avoid a sharp curve just before you enter the park. Thompson also argued that another parking lot should be added, and a bike trail could be extended from Dierkes Lake.

Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis said there are 280 parking spaces at Shoshone Falls Park, and there isn’t a lot of extra money available from park fees to tackle large projects.

The City Council took no action on Thompson’s proposal but said they would keep it in mind while planning for the future.

Also at the meeting, the Council received an update on the recycling program, which is estimated to divert 140 tons this month from the landfill. Recycling costs are hovering around $163 per ton, a PSI Environmental Systems employee told the Council. China is no longer accepting any mixed paper from the U.S., but domestic plants plan to expand in the next year.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The biggest problems PSI sees right now are plastic bags and yard waste in recycling containers. The city is working on sending a clear message to residents as to what is acceptable, such as newspapers, plastic bottles Nos. 1 and 2 without lids and tin cans.

The city’s recycling contamination levels right now are hovering around 25 percent, the PSI spokesman said. The goal is to get those down around 10 percent. Contamination is defined as anything that isn’t recyclable.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments