For Boise woman and other Idahoans, coronavirus is life or death. Isolation is vital

People with relatively common conditions, such as diabetes or asthma, are also at greater risk because of the coronavirus.

Heather Kimmel, director of health promotions for the American Lung Association of Idaho, urges people to consider how many Idahoans fall into the category of high-risk. It’s not a small number, she said.

“We all love passionately someone who is at risk for serious, serious complications of COVID-19,” Kimmel said Wednesday. “When you really think about who is included in the vulnerable population, we all have people we love who are included in that population.”

The American Lung Association has been fielding many questions from patients who are worried about contracting the virus or being able to seek medical care for their existing lung disease. The association has set up a hotline for patients and has weekly webinars for people seeking accurate, up-to-date information.

Kimmel, who lives in Boise, urged people to follow CDC guidelines and to think not only of themselves, but of how their actions affect others. She pointed to people who may be asymptomatic and think they are fine, only to go out in public and jeopardize others.

“With so many things related to our health, we all have a role to play,” Kimmel said.