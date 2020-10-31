For an Idaho-based FBI agent in the 1990s, 'going native' was part of the job

Shirley changed the names and some details in the book to give himself leeway to tell a story and to avoid conflict with the real individuals he met in his career. Shirley said he made his main character, Agent McWade, “a little more of a hero,” but otherwise he stands in for Shirley himself.

Shirley added he was motivated to write the book not only for history but so his children would know what he did for 30 years.

“I wanted to make sure that history that I had literally lived, there was a book for them,” Shirley said.

FBI regulations require agents to notify the bureau if they are writing a book about their experiences. Shirley had to submit a draft of his book to the agency, which took a year to review it.

Shirley joined the agency in 1969, giving up his job as a teacher at Linden Park Elementary School in Idaho Falls.

“I assumed it could not be any more dangerous than my side job of teaching driver’s education, so I applied and was hired,” Shirley said in an email.

Shirley worked for the FBI in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, for 20 years before moving back to Idaho Falls. Though there was a second agent working with him in Idaho, Shirley said that second agent worked primarily as a SWAT team officer who was frequently absent.