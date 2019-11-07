IDAHO CITY — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking for the public’s help after a conservation officer found evidence of a poached moose about 90 minutes from Boise, according to a Facebook post from the agency.
On Tuesday evening, IDFG’s Southwest Region Facebook page shared a photo of a cow moose head along with a plea for more information.
“Conservation Officer Ishida reported finding only the head of a young cow moose on Rocky Ridge Yurt Road north of Idaho City, just a short distance from Highway 21,” the post said.
You have free articles remaining.
It was not clear from the post exactly when the head was found.
Because there is no moose season in the area, IDFG is treating the discovery as a poaching case, though it said it’s possible a hunter mistook the moose for a cow elk.
Fish and Game asked anyone with information on the case to call its Nampa regional office at 208-465-8465 or Citizens Against Poaching at 1-800-632-5999.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.