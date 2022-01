TWIN FALLS — An electrical fire erupted late Sunday at Putters Mini Golf, causing extensive damage to the upper floor of the two-story building.

Owner Mandi Riddle was contacted at midnight about the fire, she said, but by the time she arrived at the scene, the Twin Falls Fire Department had extinguished the fire.

Riddle said the business generally opens for spring break, but she hopes to have the building restored and ready for opening season around Memorial Day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0