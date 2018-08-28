Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Fair weather at the fair
Buy Now

Fairgoers spin around on the rides during the Twin Falls County Fair Wednesday evening, Aug. 31, 2016, in Filer.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Good news for fair fans: After days of smoky skies and a short cold snap, fair-goers should enjoy great weather this week for the Twin Falls County Fair.

Expect clear skies Wednesday for the first day of the fair. National Weather Service meteorologist Troy Lindquist said that there will be a high of 81 and an overnight low of 54.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Click here for the full weather forecast or click here for the full fair schedule.

The Twin Falls County Fair starts Wednesday and runs through Labor Day at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments