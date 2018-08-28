Good news for fair fans: After days of smoky skies and a short cold snap, fair-goers should enjoy great weather this week for the Twin Falls County Fair.
Expect clear skies Wednesday for the first day of the fair. National Weather Service meteorologist Troy Lindquist said that there will be a high of 81 and an overnight low of 54.
The Twin Falls County Fair starts Wednesday and runs through Labor Day at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer.
