The Idaho Transportation Department will begin daytime and nighttime closures of the Exit 173 westbound ramp on Interstate 84 from Aug. 29 through Sept. 11 to expedite paving as part of its ongoing construction project.

The project remains on schedule for completion by mid-October, ITD said in a news release. In addition to resurfacing the ramps, ITD will upgrade signals and construct a right-turn lane for the westbound ramp.

Additionally, ITD will keep East 400 South Road under I-84 in Jerome closed until late August to allow crews to begin work on bridges as part of the freeway widening project between the South Jerome and Twin Falls interchanges. Traffic will be detoured to Golf Course Road, East Frontage Road, East 300 S. and South 200 E.

The road was closed this week and originally expected to reopen over the weekend.