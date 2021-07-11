Drought and wildlife: Hot, dry weather poses nasty consequences for fish, birds, ungulates

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho’s prolonged hot, dry weather is already having challenging consequences for wildlife.

Endangered sockeye salmon migrating up the lower Snake River last week destined for central Idaho faced low flows and high temperatures. It was so worrisome that Idaho Fish and Game decided to trap the migrating fish at the Lower Granite Dam and transport them starting Tuesday to the Eagle Fish Hatchery. The sockeyes’ normal destination after nearly 900 miles of traveling is the Sawtooth Basin and the Sawtooth Hatchery near Stanley.

“Our preference would be to allow these fish to complete that last leg of their journey on their own because, from a genetic perspective, those sockeye that make it back to the Sawtooth Basin have a level of fitness that we want in our captive breeding program,” said Lance Hebdon, Fisheries Bureau Chief. “But based on current river conditions, hauling these fish from Lower Granite Dam to Eagle is a necessary tradeoff to increase survival this year.”

Fish and Game made the decision to trap the sockeye based on rising water temperatures in the Columbia and Snake River systems. With so few Idaho sockeye to begin with, every fish is precious.