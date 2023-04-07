Throughout Idaho, Idaho State Police troopers and local law enforcement will have extra patrols enforcing distracted driving laws through the weekend.

"This emphasis has special meaning in District 4 due to the injury sustained by Sgt. Wendler last year when a passing vehicle struck him on I-84 as he directed traffic at a vehicle fire. We want law enforcement to perform their duties and for travelers to reach their destinations safely," ISP Trooper Scott Bolen said in a press release. "Unfortunately, distracted driving is the leading cause of crashes in the United States and Idaho. People should be concerned when someone is holding a cell phone as their attention isn't on driving."

Bohlen said drivers should do the right thing, follow the law, don't get distracted, and focus their full attention on driving.

Distracted driving is defined as specific inattention that occurs when drivers divert their attention from driving to focus on another activity, the press release said.

The NHTSA reports that phones are the most frequent and dangerous distraction. Still, other activities like operating electronic devices, texting, emailing, searching for directions, or more conventional disruptions like interacting with passengers and eating are also distractions.