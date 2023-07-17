Witnesses to fatal crash sought

The Idaho State Police is seeking witnesses to a fatal crash Saturday morning just west of the Hansen Bridge.

Julie Elaine Patterson, 28, died when her Chevrolet Equinox was westbound on 3900 North at 11:46 a.m. when it struck the back of a pickup truck towing a trailer.

The driver of the pickup, a 40-year-old man from Jordan, Utah, was attempting to make a U-turn, according to a statement by Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley.

Patterson was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash, the Idaho State Police said, while her three juvenile passengers were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Traffic was blocked for approximately five hours as first responders cleared the scene.

Witnesses can contact the Idaho State Police at 208-324-6000.

Bellevue man dies after vehicle rolls

A Bellevue man died Saturday night in Lincoln County after the vehicle he was driving veered off Idaho Highway 75 and rolled, police say.

The 37-year-old man died at 8:38 p.m. at the scene near milepost 83.

The vehicle was northbound on Highway 75 when the driver drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, then drove off the left shoulder, causing the vehicle to roll, the Idaho State Police said.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, police say, while a 24-year-old passenger who was wearing a seatbelt was uninjured.

Alcohol might have been a contributing factor in the crash, the ISP said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Jerome man found guilty of sex abuse

A jury has found a Jerome man guilty of seven of eight felony charges relating to the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl that occurred between the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022, records say.

Cesar Arellano-Sanchez, 44, now awaits sentencing in October after the jury found him guilty after deliberating slightly more than three hours. He was found guilty of five counts of lewd conduct of a child under 16 and three counts of sexual abuse of a minor under 16. He was acquitted on one count of sexual abuse.

The girl told authorities that Arellano-Sanchez had touched her inappropriately multiple times, many of those times during family gatherings, including Easter of 2022. She took the stand on the first day of the trial.

She said a string of improper touching began in 2021 when Arellano-Sanchez touched her genitals while they were swimming in Dierkes Lake near Twin Falls, according to court records, but she assumed that was an accident. But she testified that the multiple other times, occurring over different dates and places, couldn’t have been an accident.

One time, Arellano-Sanchez encouraged her to put her mouth on his genitals, but she refused, she said.

The girl told a St. Luke’s Children at Risk Evaluation Services worker that she knew the abuse she was going through was “wrong,” and that it made her feel “disgusting and angry,” court records say.

Defense attorney Anthony Valdez called the defendant’s wife and two of his children to testify, records show. They testified that Valdez never saw anything inappropriate occur between the two, and that the two were never alone together.

A rebuttal witness called by deputy prosecutor Lauren McCord said that she saw Arellano-Sanchez’s wife telling one of her children how to testify.

The trial was initially scheduled to take place in May but a mistrial was declared when a dozen jurors failed to show up for jury trial, and Valdez told the court that the court had improperly excused some jurors.

Rolling closures on I-84 will continue

The project to widen Interstate 84 between Twin Falls and Jerome will result in additional lanes in each direction on the corridor.

The current phase of the project requires blasting in several areas, and the Idaho Transportation Department will continue to impose rolling closures on the interstate through late summer.

There are 21 areas in total that will require blasting. So far, seven of those areas are complete.

By the end of summer, crews will have blasted 8,000 yards of rock or approximately 500 truckloads.

ITD encourages motorists to watch for trucks entering and exiting the work zone.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rolling closures will occur on I-84 through late summer.

Delays will range from 20-30 minutes.

A pilot car will slow motorists down several miles before the blast area to allow crews to blast rock and clean up debris.

— Times-News