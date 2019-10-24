TWIN FALLS — Think you don’t have time to compost your yard clippings? Think again.
Composting your fallen leaves and garden debris can be easier than bagging them to send to the landfill — and it’s better for the environment.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates food waste makes up 20% of the waste generated by Americans. Add to that cardboard packaging and other compostable organic materials such as yard clippings, and you can see how methane gas builds up in municipal landfills, said retired horticulturist Jo Ann Robbins.
For Robbins, composting is a way of life.
“I don’t throw away anything,” she said. “Everything in my world is composted or eaten by me, my chickens or my cats.”
Robbins retired from her career with the University of Idaho’s Extension Service eight years ago but remains active in its Master Gardener program.
Over the years, she has experimented with various composting systems at her home west of Buhl.
Some folks don’t compost because they think it’s too much work, she said.
But it doesn’t have to be.
Backyard gardener Cassidy Robinson has found it’s easier to work with Mother Nature than against her: He keeps his landscaping simple and uses what nature gives him.
Many of Robinson’s perennials — including his Heritage raspberries — began as starts from neighbors’ plants. An acorn from his next-door neighbor’s tree has grown into a healthy oak. Volunteer sunflowers grow along the back of his property where they drink from an aging cement ditch.
Robinson uses a passive composting system at his home in Twin Falls. He has a dedicated bin made from wood in the corner of his backyard, where he composts his garden waste.
Passive composting simply mimics nature’s own recycling processes, he said.
In the fall, Robinson cuts down all but a few canes of his everbearing raspberry bushes, rakes leaves and pulls weeds. What doesn’t go into the compost pile, he burns in a small campfire, then scatters the potassium-laden ash over the soil or throws the ash into his compost pile.
Retired professor Tom Schwartz uses a more active composting system at his home in Twin Falls.
Schwartz quickly learned that his fancy compost tumbler couldn’t keep up with the amount of debris his yard and garden produced. He now piles his grass and leaves — keeping separate piles of compost in various stages of decomposition — to let them break down and “age” before finishing the compost in his tumbler. When the process is complete, he removes the rich, earthy compost from the tumbler and starts a new batch.
Gardeners need to remember that soil is a living material and should be treated as such, Schwartz said. Adding composted material is a sure-fire way to feed the biomass that enriches the soil and enables the transmission of nutrients into plant roots.
If starting a fresh pile, stir in a bit of garden soil to “innoculate” it with beneficial worms and microbes, he said. Those are the powerhouses that do the work. You can also throw in some livestock manure if you have cows, horses or alpacas nearby.
How does composting work?
Organic materials naturally decompose at various rates, but some materials compost more efficiently than others.
Have you ever dumped a pile of fresh grass clippings and later smelled ammonia rising from the pile? Stick your hand in the pile and feel the extreme heat. The pile is decomposing, but the nitrogen — in the form of ammonia vapor — is being lost because the pile is breaking down too fast, Robbins said.
The basic recipe for compost is a 30:1 mix of carbon (straw or dried leaves) to nitrogen (grass clippings, eggshells and manure) plus water and air.
If the compost pile becomes smelly, it’s either too wet or has too much nitrogen or “green” material, she said. Toss or tumble the pile to aerate and add carbon or “brown” materials, even newsprint or cardboard, to slow down the process.
“I don’t pay attention to ratios anymore,” Robbins said. “Just remember to use more ‘browns’ than ‘greens.’”
Keep weeds and diseased plants out of the mix since the temperatures reached with composting may not be high enough to kill the weed seeds or disease-causing organisms. Also, avoid adding anything citrus, Robbins said. The oils in citrus fruit kill the worms.
