Democrat and Republican candidates face off in Blaine and Jerome counties

JEROME — Three Democrats and three Republicans are vying for seats in the Idaho State Legislature’s District 26 that covers Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.

Two out of three candidate forums have taken place so far, giving candidates for Idaho State Legislature in District 26 an opportunity to size each other up and make their case to voters.

The first forum was held Wednesday in Jerome; the second was Thursday in Hailey. At least one more candidate forum is scheduled for Oct. 27 in Hazelton.

Republican Laurie Lickley from Jerome, now in her second term in the House, is running on the November ballot for the Senate.

On the Democratic side, retired fire captain and EMS paramedic Ron Taylor, seeks to uphold Blaine County’s tradition of Democratic representation.

In the House, Rep. Ned Burns, a Democrat from Bellevue, is running to retain his seat after being appointed by Gov. Brad Little in 2020 to replace Muffy Davis, who resigned from the Legislature.

The seat is being contested by Republican Mike Pohanka, a retired Idaho Power industrial representative and economics professor who has served on the chambers of commerce for both Twin Falls and Jerome.

Republican Jack Nelsen and Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald face off in the race for Idaho House of Representatives Seat B.

Nelsen has served as a trustee of the College of Southern Idaho, Jerome Planning and Zoning, and as an educator, and water conservation board member.

Fitzgerald has worked to develop community resources such as the Lincoln Youth Center and continues to collaborate on other community enhancement projects such as transit and daycare for Shoshone and Richfield.

All six candidates met for their first moderated forum held at the Jerome Public Library. They each responded to written questions from the audience and asked by moderator Linda Helms of the Jerome Civic Club.

The Jerome forum saw the candidates being civil, courteous, and largely in agreement on the broadest issues Idaho faces such as water, growth, infrastructure, education, the budget surplus and the special session to fund education and issue tax rebates.

The second forum was held Thursday in Hailey. While still civil, the questions posed by Idaho Mountain Express editor Mark Dee and from the audience allowed the candidates more room to demonstrate their differences.

The first question in Hailey was about abortion, with a follow-up question about contraception.

Burns, Fitzgerald and Taylor all said the decision for medical care is between a person and their doctor, and did not support Idaho’s restrictions on abortion. All three said they would resist any attempt to limit access to contraception. During the 2022 session, Burns was a vocal critic of Idaho’s abortion ban which was signed by Gov. Little.

Nelsen also said he opposed the government’s interference into personal medical decisions on any matter, whether it be vaccines or abortion, and supported a right to choose.

“I’m not a rightwing Republican, I’m a moderate Republican,” Nelsen said. “I’m a firm believer in people’s rights. ‘My body, my choice.’ Nobody should tell you you have to get a vaccine. That should be between you and your doctor… and I’m exactly the same thing on women’s health care.

“There is no reason for the government to be sitting in the office with you and your doctor.”

Lickley and Pohanka identified themselves as pro-life, although both said they did not support efforts to eliminate all abortions without exception for rape, incest, or the safety of the mother, nor did they support criminal charges for people receiving or people performing abortions.

Lickley voted in favor of the bill banning abortion during this year’s session. She said she is pro-life, and the bill had many aspects that she agreed with.

“Sometimes the votes we make, we like components of them but we don’t like all of them,” Lickley said. “And that is a piece of legislation that I look back on and I liked components of it, but criminalizing our women and our young ladies and our doctors is just not acceptable to me and I will not support that.”

Lickley said she supported contraception, and would not support efforts of some in the GOP to outlaw certain types of contraception.

“Contraception is pro-life,” Lickley said. “Any time we can get additional contraceptive measures in front of our populace, I believe we will save lives.”

Another area of difference was on display regarding affordable housing and cost of living. Republicans Nelsen, Pohanka and Lickley said that the economy takes care of itself.

Ron Taylor said raising the minimum wage was an important way to help Idahoans keep up with rising costs, and to keep workers from leaving the state.

“Idaho continues to lose its good people,” Taylor said. “We’re training them, we can’t pay them, they go to a different state and take all of their experience with them.”

Lickley said the businesses took care of themselves. Lickley said she didn’t now if that was the legislature’s decision to make, that it was best addressed by the market.

“I think the economies and supply and demand and the economics of things let those things work out,” Lickley said.

Taylor also pointed to Idaho’s flat tax rate of 5.8% as a giveaway to corporations.

“I believe corporations and businesses that are making millions and billions should be taxed appropriately as well,” Taylor said. “5.8% is a gift to them.”

Lickley responded that the variations in agricultural income and debts would feel a burden of a higher tax rate.

“My Ag community, many of them have gross receipts of a million dollars, their net receipts may be less than $10,000,” Lickley said. “So if you’re going to tax them on that million, that’s going to be a bit of a challenge, too. 5.8% is fair.”

Nelsen and Fitzgerald were both asked how each intended to represent such a diverse district with large populations of both Democrats and Republicans.

As a Republican, Nelsen said being part of the majority party means greater likelihood of committee assignments, and the majority party controls committee composition. A democrat was less likely to be assigned to top committee spots, thereby lessening their chance of getting legislation through a committee.

“There are people that make decisions, they control pressure points of how laws come through the legislature,” Nelsen said. “I firmly believe that a Republican has more traction in Boise than a Democrat.”

Fitzgerald said as a Lincoln County Democrat, there’s about eight other Democrats, but she had been able to get things done by working collaboratively with people in many settings of many backgrounds and many philosophies.

“I’ve had to get a lot of work done in a short amount of time I know how to work with people on the other side of the proverbial aisle,” Fitzgerald said. “So if there’s something that is right for this district and it doesn’t look like I’m going to be able to make that happen personally, I am going to find someone on the other side that will work with me and carry it forward.”

Asked about ways to alleviate the rising cost of living in Idaho, Burns proposed using some of the state’s budget surplus to pay off the outstanding 800 million bonds and levies for school facilities funding.

“If we take some of that surplus money, pay off those bonds and levies, that would cut every single person’s... property tax by 50%,” Burns said.

Pohanka said that one change that would yield big savings on property taxes was to return the standard homeowner’s exemption to the indexing system that was abandoned in 2016 in favor of a flat rate.

“If we went back to that they were saying right now it would be approximately $250,000,” Pohanka said. “I think that’s the quickest thing we could do to get tax relief to the citizens of Idaho.”

Asked about how the legislature would respond to climate change, Burns said that, while many state agencies were well aware of the consequences of climate change, getting 105 legislators to make policy on the matter was a big obstacle.

“It’s going to be a real challenge given the supermajority situation that we’re in right now to get enough buy-in from folks to start creating good environmental policy in the state,” Burns said.

Pohanka directed attention back to the role of the private sector lead the way in environmental adaptation with the example of Idaho Power’s goal to be 100% renewable by the year 2045.

“We will eventually get there, but it doesn’t happen over night. It takes a little time,” Pohanka said.