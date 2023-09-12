In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and its status as a Hispanic-serving institution, the College of Southern Idaho will launch its Spanish website.

“President Fisher will press a button at exactly 5 p.m. right when the Hispanic Heritage celebration starts and the translated Spanish version will go live,” said Monze Stark-Magaña, the dean of enrollment services.

With Hispanic Heritage Month beginning this week, CSI will honor its Hispanic-serving status by having a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration from 5-8 p.m. Friday where CSI President Dean Fisher will officially launch the college’s website fully translated in Spanish.

The event will be held between the Fine Arts and Taylor buildings and is free of charge.

“I couldn’t take this on by myself. I have amazing people surrounding me, including President Fisher,” Stark-Magaña said. “None of this could’ve happened without his help.”

After Fisher presses the button, he will read the proclamation for Hispanic Heritage Month that reaffirms the importance of diverse cultures and traditions. Stark-Magaña will read the Spanish version before heading into an evening full of activities.

What's the schedule for Sept. 15? Conjunto Rancho 420, live music begins: 5 - 8 p.m. Booths open: 5 - 8 p.m. Light appetizers: 5 - 6 p.m. Introduction to the Importance of Hispanic Heritage Month: 5 p.m. Welcome from President Fisher. Reading of the Hispanic Heritage Month Proclamation both in English and Spanish: 5:15 p.m. Charrería, courtesy from Jose Luis Heredia: 5:30 p.m. First Piñata breaking: 5:30 p.m. Crossing Bridges, Jerome High School Dancers: 6 p.m. Second Piñata breaking: 6:30 p.m. President Fisher reads to the children: 6:45 p.m. Ballet Folklorico Yareth: 7 p.m. Third and last pinata to symbolize the end of the celebration: 8 p.m. Booths: ICCU — Paletas (frozen treats), courtesy from Novedades Angel CSI Foundation: Day of the Dead face painting Wellness Committee: Piñatas IT Department: Candy table CSI Library: Lotería Diversity Club: Flower cookie decorations

Alongside this event, CSI plans to have a series of activities and events from Friday to Oct. 15 so that students and community members have the opportunity to learn more about the Hispanic culture.

Stark-Magaña also said this would include educating staff and faculty through training.

“From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 15, we will do a training on educating our staff, faculty and students about what we’re doing as an institution,” Stark-Magaña told the Times-News. “This would include why we have a heritage language degree versus a traditional Spanish degree.”

The training is not required but is encouraged throughout the college.

What is Hispanic Heritage Month and why does it start on Sept. 15?

Tied with Independence Day celebrations for Mexico and other Latin American countries, Hispanic Heritage Month takes place to recognize and celebrate the contributions Hispanics have made in communities across the nation.

Honduras, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Guatemala celebrate Independence Day on Friday, while Mexico celebrates on Saturday. Chile celebrates on Monday.

Hispanic Heritage Month first started off as a week through observations made by President Lyndon Johnson in 1968. President Ronald Reagan changed it into a 30-day period and enacted it into law on Aug. 17, 1988, after being initiated by Esteban Torres, a California congressman.

Torres had created H.R. 3182, which proposed to extend Hispanic Heritage Week to a full month. It was unsuccessful in getting passed by Congress but was later submitted again by Senator Paul Simon from Illinois and was passed.

Since then, Hispanic Heritage Month has taken on a new theme through a voting process led by the National Council of Hispanic Employment Program Managers.

Last year’s theme was “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation” to help reflect on how strong a community can be if they work together.

The theme this year is “Latinos: Driving Prosperity, Power, and Progress in America,” to pay tribute to the economic and political strides Latinos have made in the U.S.

What’s the difference between Hispanic and Latino?

This has been a constant and confusing conversation, especially when it’s used interchangeably.

So, are they the same or are they different?

Yes and no.

The term “Hispanic” typically refers to people who are from Spanish-speaking countries or speak Spanish. Being Latino/a refers to people who specifically are from Latin American countries.

Depending on someone’s heritage or ancestors, someone might identify themselves as one or the other or even both.

Mexicans, Cubans and Puerto Ricans can define themselves as either terms while someone from Brazil would fit only as Latino/a and Peruvians would identify only as Hispanic.

So even though Hispanic Heritage Month only has “Hispanic” in the title, the month represents both Hispanics and Latino/a community members.

What's the rest of the month going to look like? Not only is CSI in Twin Falls going to have a month full of activities for Hispanic Heritage Month but so will the Jerome and Mini-Cassia Centers. Below is the schedule for all three centers for the next month: CSI Twin Falls Students Affairs: Event: Eagle Hour

Date: Oct. 3, 2023 Times: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Details: Create a CSI Hispanic Heritage Sticker, Blue Beetle Movie screening, decorate the Student Union Building (SUB) with HHM-themes decorations, curate a Spotify Hispanic Playlist, showcase a Periodic Table highlighting important Hispanic figures, challenge each building to decorate their hallways with famous Latinos or HHM decor, and collaborate with Sodexo for a "Country of the week" food theme.

Eagle Hour Enrollment Services: Campaign: Eagle Central Advising Month Date: September 15 - October 15 Details: Advising focus throughout the month; t-shirt distribution to participants.

Eagle Central Advising Month Admissions: Campaign: Festive Admissions Office Decor/Latin American candies distribution Date: September 15 - October 15 Details: Decorate the admissions office with festive banners and cutouts and distribute Latin American candies to visitors.

Festive Admissions Office Decor/Latin American candies distribution Bridge: Event: Lunch and paint - Latin artists Date: TBD Details: Participate in a lunch and paint session featuring works by Latin artists.

Lunch and paint - Latin artists CSI will also have social media spotlight for Hispanic dual credit students on their social media platforms, and Fruit Cups with chamoy will be distributed through the month as well. Any CSI gear and novelty items will be 20% off both at the CSI Bookstore and online. CSI Jerome Center: Event: Week-long event - fun fact cupcakes Date: TBD Details: ASCSI sponsored event featuring panaderia (bakery) cupcakes with country flags decor. Students answer fun facts about each country and receive prizes.

Week-long event - fun fact cupcakes The CSI Jerome Center will distribute t-shirts and águila dorada (Golden Eagle) stickers throughout the month. CSI Mini-Cassia Center: Event: American Red Cross Blood Drive Cesar Chavez Event Date: Oct. 5 (TBD) Details: This event will be held in honor of Cesar Chavez. The date is subject to change due to a scheduling conflict.

American Red Cross Blood Drive Cesar Chavez Event Event: October Student Activity - Taco bar and entertainment Date: October (TBD) Times: 12 - 7 p.m. Details: Enjoy a tacos and entertainment to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

October Student Activity - Taco bar and entertainment Event: Co-sponsored BSU College of Engineering Recruiting Event Date: Sept. 20 Time: 6 - 7:30 p.m. Details: Co-sponsor a BSU College of Engineering recruiting event with marketing materials distributed in Spanish for program and scholarship details.

Co-sponsored BSU College of Engineering Recruiting Event Event: SPARK after-school STEM visits Date: Sept. 18 and 25 Time: 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Details: Provide culturally relevant STEM lessons during SPARK after-school visits.

SPARK after-school STEM visits Event: Community partner visits Date: October (TBD) Details: Distribute Mexican pastries to school district, Community Coalition of Idaho, Department of Labor and other agencies as part of community partner visits.

Community partner visits