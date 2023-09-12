In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and its status as a Hispanic-serving institution, the College of Southern Idaho will launch its Spanish website.
“President Fisher will press a button at exactly 5 p.m. right when the Hispanic Heritage celebration starts and the translated Spanish version will go live,” said Monze Stark-Magaña, the dean of enrollment services.
With Hispanic Heritage Month beginning this week, CSI will honor its Hispanic-serving status by having a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration from 5-8 p.m. Friday where CSI President Dean Fisher will officially launch the college’s website fully translated in Spanish.
The event will be held between the Fine Arts and Taylor buildings and is free of charge.
“I couldn’t take this on by myself. I have amazing people surrounding me, including President Fisher,” Stark-Magaña said. “None of this could’ve happened without his help.”
After Fisher presses the button, he will read the proclamation for Hispanic Heritage Month that reaffirms the importance of diverse cultures and traditions. Stark-Magaña will read the Spanish version before heading into an evening full of activities.
CSI lanzará su sitio web íntegramente en español para dar inicio a la Celebración del Mes de la Herencia Hispana
Alongside this event, CSI plans to have a series of activities and events from Friday to Oct. 15 so that students and community members have the opportunity to learn more about the Hispanic culture.
Stark-Magaña also said this would include educating staff and faculty through training.
“From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 15, we will do a training on educating our staff, faculty and students about what we’re doing as an institution,” Stark-Magaña told the Times-News. “This would include why we have a heritage language degree versus a traditional Spanish degree.”
The training is not required but is encouraged throughout the college.
What is Hispanic Heritage Month and why does it start on Sept. 15?
Tied with Independence Day celebrations for Mexico and other Latin American countries, Hispanic Heritage Month takes place to recognize and celebrate the contributions Hispanics have made in communities across the nation.
Honduras, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Guatemala celebrate Independence Day on Friday, while Mexico celebrates on Saturday. Chile celebrates on Monday.
Hispanic Heritage Month first started off as a week through observations made by President Lyndon Johnson in 1968. President Ronald Reagan changed it into a 30-day period and enacted it into law on Aug. 17, 1988, after being initiated by Esteban Torres, a California congressman.
Torres had created H.R. 3182, which proposed to extend Hispanic Heritage Week to a full month. It was unsuccessful in getting passed by Congress but was later submitted again by Senator Paul Simon from Illinois and was passed.
Since then, Hispanic Heritage Month has taken on a new theme through a voting process led by the National Council of Hispanic Employment Program Managers.
Last year’s theme was “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation” to help reflect on how strong a community can be if they work together.
The theme this year is “Latinos: Driving Prosperity, Power, and Progress in America,” to pay tribute to the economic and political strides Latinos have made in the U.S.
What’s the difference between Hispanic and Latino?
This has been a constant and confusing conversation, especially when it’s used interchangeably.
So, are they the same or are they different?
Yes and no.
The term “Hispanic” typically refers to people who are from Spanish-speaking countries or speak Spanish. Being Latino/a refers to people who specifically are from Latin American countries.
Depending on someone’s heritage or ancestors, someone might identify themselves as one or the other or even both.
Mexicans, Cubans and Puerto Ricans can define themselves as either terms while someone from Brazil would fit only as Latino/a and Peruvians would identify only as Hispanic.
So even though Hispanic Heritage Month only has “Hispanic” in the title, the month represents both Hispanics and Latino/a community members.
Mariachi music singer Yunuen Carillo performs for the crowd as she dances with students Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, during the Diversity Council's Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at the College of Southern Idaho Student Union Center in Twin Falls. The theme this year is “Latinos: Driving Prosperity, Power, and Progress in America" to pay tribute to the economic and political strides Latinos have made in the U.S.