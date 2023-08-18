The College of Southern Idaho’s 2023-24 Arts on Tour lineup will include seven productions, spanning October to April.

The season will open Oct. 4 with “When You Wish Upon A Star,” a jazz tribute to 100 years of Disney magic, followed by the Vienna Boys Choir (Oct. 27) and a holiday performance by the National Dance Company of Ireland’s Rhythm of the Dance (Nov. 29).

The 2024 calendar includes The Peking Acrobats (Jan. 17), Sing & Swift (Feb. 16), Trailblazing Women of Country – A Tribute to Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn (Feb. 27) and Mark and Maggie O’Connor (April 12).

“The popularity of Arts on Tour has continued to grow each year, and that speaks volumes to the quality of performances offered in the series,” CSI Arts and Enrichment Coordinator Jessica Williams said in a news release. “We strive to live up to the standards that have been built over time, and each show this season will embody high-caliber performing arts that won’t be found elsewhere in the region.”

For ticket information or purchase, go online to tickets.csi.edu, go to the CSI Box Office 315 Falls Ave., or call 208-732-6588.