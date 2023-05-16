The College of Southern Idaho Board of Trustees has a full house again.

The four-person board on Monday night unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Joshua Kern to fill a seat that had been vacant since Jack Nelsen resigned in December following his election to the Idaho Legislature. Kern will serve the remainder of Nelsen’s term, which runs through November 2024.

Kern’s seat represents the majority of Jerome County, where he lives with his wife and three children. Kern has worked for St. Luke’s Health System since 2008, plus he partnered with Will Ritter in 2017 to refurbish a downtown Jerome building that is now home to the Christian-inspired Renew coffee shop.

“I have been on the Foundation board for about a year and have become committed to the efforts of CSI to transform lives through education,” Kern said in a statement for the Times-News. “CSI is a critical partner to the Magic Valley broadly, and their building of the new campus in Jerome illustrates what a great partner CSI is to my home district of Jerome.”

Kern also noted CSI’s work to boost “the demographics of the communities” in the Magic Valley through its status as the state’s first Hispanic Serving Institution.

“I’m honored to support that work,” he said.

A primary care physician, Kern has served since 2017 as chief medical officer for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River, plus as program director of the Magic Valley Rural Program and supervisor of the hospital’s residency clinic.

“Dr. Kern is a well-respected member of the Jerome community and we look forward to serving with him on the board,” Laird Stone, chair of the trustees, said in a CSI news release.

Kern joins Stone and trustees Anna Scholes, Jan Mittleider and Scott McClure on the college’s governing board. Stone and Mittleider have expiring terms in 2024, as well; Scholes and McClure won’t face election again until 2026.

Kern earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Washington School of Medicine. He completed residency in Boise at Family Medicine Residency of Idaho.