The second season starts now for the College of Southern Idaho baseball team.

After winning three of four games last week at Colorado Northwestern Community College, the Golden Eagles open the Region 18 Tournament on Wednesday at 8 p.m. MDT against Salt Lake Community College in Henderson, Nevada.

CSI (31-17), the tourney’s No. 3 seed, went 3-5 against the No. 2-seeded Bruins (24-16) during the regular season — including a doubleheader sweep in the teams’ last meeting on April 22.

Golden Eagles freshman Ashton Johnson won the Scenic West Athletic Conference’s final Pitcher of the Week award for the season on Tuesday. He allowed one run on seven hits and struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings one of CSI’s victories in Colorado.

Softball: CSI draws Utah State Eastern

The CSI softball team, which wrapped up the regular season with 10 straight wins, is the No. 2 seed for next week’s Region 18 Tournament, hosted by Salt Lake CC.

The Golden Eagles (42-16) will face off against No. 3-seeded Utah State University Eastern (30-19) on Monday at 2:30 p.m. in their tourney opener. CSI won seven of eight meetings during the regular season.

Men’s basketball: Henshaw leaves for Montana Western

Dawson Henshaw, an assistant on head coach Jeff Reinert’s staff since 2022, was named to the same position on Tuesday at the University of Montana Western, an NAIA school in Dillon.

With the Golden Eagles, Henshaw served as defensive coordinator and assisted with scouting, player development workouts and academic management. He came to CSI after coaching five season at Boise High School.