TWIN FALLS — Like a goalie protecting the net, College of Southern Idaho President Dean Fisher has shuttled from side to side while facing the same question for years.

“When are you going to get a soccer team?”

On Monday, finally, Fisher could kick away the question: “I have an answer now. Fall of 2024.”

During an afternoon news conference on campus, CSI announced plans to add men’s and women’s soccer to its athletics portfolio as well as its intent to play all home games at a new outdoor recreation facility being developed on the south end of Jerome.

“It’s college athletics. That’s exciting — especially in Jerome,” Mayor Dave Davis said. “Who would have thought it?”

The Golden Eagles will be the last school in the Scenic West Athletic Conference to field soccer teams, providing the first opportunity to create a rivalry with the Mighty Lizards of Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno, which doesn’t sponsor teams in other SWAC sports.

Pacific Northwest College of Washington state, which will join the conference this fall, also has soccer programs.

“We’ll have to get Gilbert a soccer jersey,” Fisher said, half-jokingly, referring to the school’s mascot.

CSI’s interest in soccer dates “all the way back” to 2015, but the “facility obstacle” had long stood in the way, Athletic Director Joel Bate said. When Jerome began visualizing a park with soccer fields to address what City Administrator Mike Williams called “a great need” in a growing city where the sport is already wildly popular, CSI came to the table.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Bate.

He added, “I’ve been assured by many coaches in the area that there’s talent that’s good enough to play in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.”

That’s a priority, too: Keeping Magic Valley soccer players at home.

Fisher, again half-jokingly, complained about seeing stories from the Times-News and KMVT of local players leaving the eight-county region to play soccer at the collegiate level, and Davis expressed a similar frustration, even sharing the story of one Jerome player who went out of state but couldn’t afford the cost of school after one season.

“This gives those kids an opportunity to play locally. And for their parents to watch them,” the Jerome mayor said.

It’s likely some, maybe even many, of those players will be grown in Jerome. The city’s most recent soccer league for preschool through fourth grade featured a whopping 47 teams — about double the number of T-Ball teams, said Gary Warr, director of the Jerome Recreation District.

“Don’t tell me there’s not gonna be community interest in soccer,” Warr said. “It’s already built in.”

To Warr’s point, Bate recounted driving through Jerome on a Sunday night and stumbling upon a parking lot full of cars and some 800 to 1,000 people watching what he described as a “pick-up soccer game.”

“I think we’re going to create a fan experience,” Bate said.

Added Williams, “How cool (will it) be on a Thursday night to go watch college soccer in Jerome.”

The soccer deal, coupled with a new 20,000-square-foot campus building to be constructed in the downtown, represent the college’s most significant investments in its only taxing county outside of Twin Falls.

“They are getting a college home team” Fisher told the Times-News.

Construction was set to begin this week for the roughly 17-acre recreation facility, located on East Nez Perce Avenue, Williams said. In addition to two soccer fields, one of which will be built to collegiate dimensions, the park will include what Warr described as a “destination-style playground,” plus picnic shelters, walking trails, restrooms and parking areas.

The project is being funded through a combination of about $2.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and $1.5 million from the Jerome Urban Renewal Agency, the Times-News reported in February.

The college will begin recruiting this summer for one coach to “stand up the recruiting process,” and a second coach will likely be hired next spring, CSI officials said.

Bate said CSI would be seeking a coach with vision and passion, adding, “And the pied piper that will have student-athletes wanting to play for them.”

CSI plans to kick off its first season in September 2024. The men’s and women’s teams will practice at the soccer fields adjacent to the dorms on campus.