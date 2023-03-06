From 1982 to 2009, Idaho had the option to carry out execution by firing squad — but never did it happen.

Might the option soon exist again?

There’s a move afoot in the Idaho Legislature to reintroduce the firing squad as an alternative if drugs are unavailable to carry out lethal injection, the state’s only legal current form of execution, and Magic Valley representatives in the House were split on a bill that is headed to the Senate after clearing the lower chamber last week.

Unlike the few other states that permit a firing squad, Idaho’s proposed bill would not provide a choice for death-row inmates, likely leading to lengthy and expensive legal proceedings under Eighth Amendment “cruel and unusual claims,” said Richard Dieter, interim executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center.

“It’s certainly unusual, because it’s one of the least-used methods of execution,” Dieter told the Times-News on Monday. “And, of course, it’s a bloody method.”

It’s possible, too, he said, that Idaho has raised the prospect of a firing squad in an effort to push unwilling pharmaceutical companies to “give us the drugs” rather than subject prisoners to a “gruesome” end.

Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, who was among the supporters of House Bill 186, which passed the House by a 50-15 vote on Friday, told the Times-News that the bill was brought forward by the attorney general’s office and corrections department officials.

“I voted for it because of that,” Nelsen said. “I support the death penalty, and I think that’s a reasonable alternative.”

While Nelsen was one of four Magic Valley lawmakers to vote to push forward a bill that would make Idaho just the fifth state to allow execution by firing squad, joining Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah, three local legislators were among the "no" votes and Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, was one of five abstaining.

Reps. Chenele Dixon, R-Kimberly, and Greg Lanting, R-Twin Falls, both pointed to the availability of other drugs — specifically fentanyl — that could be administered in a fatal dose to replace the state’s preferred chemical for death by lethal injection, pentobarbital.

“The argument was made that we cannot currently get the drug needed; however, the law states that it is not one specific drug,” Dixon told the Times-News. “Fentanyl, used in hospitals, would be one example where a lethal dose could be administered in these instances of the death penalty.”

Lanting also singled out fentanyl, citing the drug’s use in Nevada and Nebraska lethal injections, and cited fiscal concerns with building a firing squad room and “then get sued and tied up for a year or two.”

He told the Times-News, “Just add fentanyl to our list of drugs for lethal injection. Cheaper all the way around.”

The unavailability of pentobarbital, a powerful sedative that, at high doses, can stop a person’s breathing, delayed Idaho’s scheduled December execution of Gerald Pizzuto, forcing the state to issue his death warrant for the third time in two years last month.

Pizzuto has been on death row since 1986 following his conviction in the murders of two gold prospectors in an armed robbery near McCall. The Idaho Supreme Court has rescheduled his execution for March 23 — but the state still doesn’t have a lethal dose of pentobarbital to carry it out.

Pharmaceutical companies have become increasingly uninterested in supplying chemicals to be used in executions, Dieter said, leaving some states to explore other options. Alabama, for example, is considering using a nitrogen gas chamber, he said.

But, Dieter added, “Nobody wants to go back to the firing squad, I don’t think. Maybe there are a few.”

If HB186 gets through the Senate and becomes law — with or without Gov. Brad Little’s signature — Idaho would have the option of execution by firing squad beginning July 1. Little could also veto if the bill reaches his desk.

There have been just three executions by firing squad in the United States since 1976, all in Utah, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization that tracks capital punishment across the country.

A planned firing squad execution last April in South Carolina, which also has been unable to obtain chemicals for lethal injection, was halted by the state Supreme Court. A lower court has since ruled the state’s alternate methods for death — electrocution and firing squad — are cruel and unusual punishment that violate the state constitution.

The case of Richard Moore, a convicted murderer who was asked by the state to choose his method of death, remains unresolved. Moore’s legal team has described South Carolina’s alternatives to lethal injection as “antiquated, barbaric methods of execution that virtually all American jurisdictions have left behind.”

South Carolina and Idaho are among 27 states with the death penalty. There are more than 2,400 inmates on death row nationally — a total that includes Pizzuto and seven others in the Gem State, according to DPIC data.

Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, sided with Dixon and Lanting in opposition of HB186. Clay Handy, R-Burley; Steve Miller, R-Fairfield; and Douglas Pickett, R-Oakley, joined Nelsen in support of the bill.