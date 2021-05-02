Critics say Idaho bill would kill 90% of wolves. Hunters, wildlife experts have other worries

BOISE — “We need to talk about what’s happening in Idaho,” announces Wren Woodson, her face greenscreened over an image of a wolf in snow.

Woodson, who describes herself on TikTok as a Wisconsin-based “journalist & wildlife enthusiast,” has gone viral on the social media platform with a video posted earlier this week, captioned “Idaho’s Wolf Killing Bill.” In the short video, which has been watched more than 250,000 times, Woodson points to headlines from The New York Times and The Associated Press as she tells viewers that Idaho plans to kill 90% of its wolf population.

“Many environmentalists are concerned that such a drastic decrease of 90% might imbalance the ecosystem since wolves are a critical keystone species,” Woodson says in the video.

Thousands of comments on the video also decry the legislation, which originated in the Idaho Senate about a week ago and has since passed the House and Senate. Next it heads to Gov. Brad Little’s desk. Woodson’s TikTok profile links to a Change.org petition titled “protect wolf populations in Idaho” that had more than 7,000 signatures by Thursday evening.