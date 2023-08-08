TWIN FALLS — U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo walked into the Medical Office Pharmacy on Cheney Drive wearing a pair of worn brown cowboy boots.

Fittingly, Crapo showed up to kick back against the often overwhelming cost of prescription drugs — in Idaho, specifically, but also nationally where about three in 10 Americans say they haven’t taken medicine as prescribed in the last 12 months because of cost, according to new polling this month from KFF.

With state Sen. Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree, at his side, Crapo led a Tuesday conversation with Magic Valley pharmacists and mental health professionals detailing legislation he described as a “major step forward” in a years-long fight to cut into profits of the $500 billion-plus pharmacy benefit manager industry that continues to “jeopardize the viability of the crucial community pharmacy model.”

The Modernizing and Ensuring PBM Accountability Act — spearheaded by Crapo and Oregon’s Ron Wyden, his Democratic ally on the Senate Finance Committee, and approved out of committee by a 26-1 vote last month — would “address misaligned incentives in the pharmaceutical supply chain and lower prescription drug costs for patients,” according to analysis from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

“The cost of prescription drugs is a pressure on probably every family in the United States and, in many cases, a very, very serious pressure,” said Crapo, who was in Twin Falls after speaking at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon earlier in the day in Burley. “It’s a question that we have to deal with as we deal with our rising, our skyrocketing, health care costs.”

But, he cautioned, “It is extremely complicated.”

That’s because, with any significant change, PBMs stand to lose money, Crapo said.

The industry, created some 60 years ago to serve as an intermediary between drug manufacturers and insurance providers, has become dominated by three companies that control about 90% of the market, according to industry analysis: Express Scripts (Cigna), Caremark (CVS Health) and Optum Rx (United Health Group).

The companies’ combined profits have grown by more than 430% since 2012, to $27.6 billion last year, according to industry data.

“Our legislation takes aim at a wide range of problematic PBM practices, from inappropriate patient steering to opaque and unreasonable network contracts,” Crapo told the assembled health care professionals. “With respect to steering, PBM-owned specialty pharmacies have come to dominate that market, enabling pharmacy benefit managers to game and distort dispensing rules to divert a growing portion of prescriptions from independent pharmacies and toward their business affiliates. Our bill helps to curb this practice by establishing clear criteria for drugs that PBMs can subject to these narrow and every-changing dispensing restrictions, as well as by boosting oversight through reporting requirements and ensuring that any pharmacy can access a Part D plan or a PBM’s special dispensing rules at any time.”

He added, “We would also require PBMs to report regularly on the share of prescriptions dispensed through their affiliated pharmacies, which would help to identify and take action against inappropriate patient steering. Which, to be clear, violates the letter of the law.”

Crapo said he and Wyden hope to bring final legislation to the floor “within weeks, not months” and “get this bill through the Senate this year.”

VanOrden, who chairs the Senate Health & Welfare Committee, hopes the federal legislation brought forward by Crapo and Wyden will serve as a playbook of sorts for Idaho to step into its own fight with PBMs.

Asked to describe Idahoans’ struggle with rising prescription costs, VanOrden told the Times-News, “It’s become a lot more, just in the last little while.”

She added, “The path down this road, the connecting-the-dots piece, is pretty hard. But I think with Sen. Crapo’s legislation, you can start unraveling that to the point where you can see where you could run legislation in this state that would address some of these high costs to help our citizens.”

With six in 10 adults taking at least one prescription medicine, and about a quarter of Americans taking four or more, according to KFF, a national non-profit and non-partisan organization focused on health policy, VanOrden stressed affordability.

“We need to help our citizens, by lowering those costs,” she said. “Then they’ll stay on their medication. If they don’t have to pay a fortune for it, if it’s accessible and attainable for them, they’ll stay on it. We won’t see them in emergency rooms … and you won’t see complications with them down the road.”

As Crapo and VanOrden stood talking in a small group following Tuesday’s conversation inside the local pharmacy, one man in the group blurted, “PBMs are the biggest organized crime there is.”

Those are fighting words.

“There’s a lot of opposition to this, to changing this system,” said Crapo, responding to a question from the Times-News. “This system creates a lot of money for those who benefit from it … There will be a fight over this.”