TWIN FALLS — Haven't stopped by the Magic Valley Mall in awhile?

It might be time.

The Twin Falls Zoological Center has officially opened to the public after two years of rumors floating throughout the valley of a zoo attraction at the Twin Falls mall.

"Since it's opened, I wake up and I'm like, 'Is this real?'" Joshua Dowding, the zoo's director, told the Times-News. "It's finally happening."

Dowding started an exotic animal rescue in 2018, taking in animals that couldn't be kept, were confiscated or surrendered and, eventually, began hosting public education shows.

People were so intrigued that they started to ask when they could see the animals randomly throughout the week, leading Dowding to open his home in Buhl for visitors.

"At some point, someone who had come to see the animals suggested we try the mall," Dowding recalled. "I was like, 'That's the craziest idea,' but it was such a unique idea that I walked in with the manager and made a business plan work."

If you go WHAT: Twin Falls Zoological Center

Twin Falls Zoological Center WHERE: Magic Valley Mall, Twin Falls

Magic Valley Mall, Twin Falls PHONE: 208-732-2702

208-732-2702 HOURS: Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ADMISSION PRICES: Adult (ages 13 and up), $12.48; Child (ages 4 and up), $10.40; Children (3 and under), free; Senior (age 55 and up), $10.40; Military (with ID), $10.40.

Adult (ages 13 and up), $12.48; Child (ages 4 and up), $10.40; Children (3 and under), free; Senior (age 55 and up), $10.40; Military (with ID), $10.40. SEASON PASSES: Dual adult, $104; Family, $156; Individual adult, $78; VIP, $208.

The Twin Falls Zoo currently has primarily reptiles, different species of tortoises from Sub Saharan Africa, snakes, and lizards. And with his involvement with Idaho Fish and Game the past couple of years, Dowding was able to bring in alligators, an African crested porcupine, chinchillas and macaws.

"Our mission is to make sure that people know that our natural world is amazing and it's worth protecting," Dowding said. " A lot of times, we're so unplugged from that because of technology and videos, and we just don't think about it."

In time, Dowding told the Times-News he hopes to bring additional animals to the zoo to provide a new experience for even return visitors.

"I'm hoping to get an armadillo in here sometime in the future and we may expand our fish and add another saltwater exhibit in our gift shop area, but I'm not sure yet," Dowding said. "Some of these animals are also up for adoption so with spaces opening up, we'll keep bringing in animals."

The zoo was funded 30% from outside sources, with the rest funded by Dowding's own income through his work as a plumber.

The Twin Falls Zoological Center will have its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 30.

For more information, go online to https://www.twinfallszoo.com/.

