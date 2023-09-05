Commercial real estate is a business avenue known for providing passive income as well as capital appreciation from commercial properties for investors, differentiating itself from residential real estate. The three largest sectors of CRE are office, retail and industrial but also include land, multifamily, hospitality and more.

The CRE market is one of the largest industries in the United States. In fact, according to IBISWorld, it is the nation’s fifth-largest industry, with approximately $16T in economic impact. The primary reason investors purchase CRE property is because of the monetary returns, which can be reliable regardless of market cycles.

CRE investment returns come from two sources: Income and price appreciation. Income usually accounts for a small, but stable part of the overall return. However, price appreciation is where the largest component of return on CRE investments primarily comes from.

A couple of key terms:

Net absorption:

The sum of square feet that became physically occupied, minus the sum of square feet that became physically vacant during a specific period.

Asking rate:

The monetary price the owner or landlord officially quotes for any given building.

Colliers Q2 2023 trends in southern Idaho

OFFICE OVERVIEW:

The economy remains healthy for the office space market in southern Idaho. The labor market is growing between May 2022 and May 2023, employment remained steady in Twin Falls. Vacancies were steady overall and increasing slightly, while net absorption increased by 21,329 square feet. This quarter, asking rates increased in southern Idaho. By comparison, last quarter, they were 14.3% higher.

RETAIL OVERVIEW:

New stores continue to open throughout southern Idaho, and vacancies remain very low. Net absorption decreased but that decline seems to be slowing. Vacancies remained level this quarter.: At 1.8% in southern Idaho, it remains exceptionally low. Asking rates decreased slightly this quarter but were markedly higher than during the same quarter three years ago.

INDUSTRIAL OVERVIEW:

Industrial assets in southern Idaho are remaining healthy. Though the increase has slowed in this quarter, asking rates have trended steeply upward over the past three years. Vacancies have increased slightly in southern Idaho. The year-to-date absorption remains at a decrease at 50,808 square feet. This quarter, asking rates remained unchanged.

Idaho has experienced significant population growth in recent years, and the CRE market reflected that trend. The Magic Valley has seen movement in all areas of commercial real estate and we expect to see a steady demand of investors coming into our growing market.