HEYBURN — There are still splotches of poop on the concrete floor. But the pigeons who made the mess — likely countless dozens of them over the years — have been evicted from 1000 J St.

Advanced Biofuels of Idaho has moved in. No pets allowed.

More than 15 years after Gary Jones Construction of Burley stood up the building as part of a multi-million ethanol plant project abandoned by Renova Energy when the company plunged into bankruptcy, ABI held a ceremonial groundbreaking and open house on Tuesday to detail its plans for Heyburn’s first renewable energy source.

ABI, which plans to begin operations in early 2025, will process organic waste from local food and beverage processors, waste transportation companies and agricultural businesses through the site’s existing 12.4-million-gallon anaerobic digester to produce a biogas that will be cleaned, conditioned and injected as pipeline-quality renewable natural gas into the Intermountain Gas system for use in the Magic Valley.

“This was the most expensive pigeon coop in the valley,” Scott Mears, ABI’s president and CEO, told the Times-News as he walked through the building, pointing to stains on the floor left by droppings and noting that the facility had been pressure-cleaned up to 14 feet to remove years of neglect.

The future? It couldn’t be cleaner.

“We’ll make the gas, clean the gas, inject it and you’ll cook on it for dinner that night,” Mears said.

Anaerobic digestion is a four-stage biological process that can take up to 40 days in which microorganisms break down biodegradable material in the absence of oxygen, according to the American Biogas Council. The resulting product, in the case of ABI, a biogas, can be captured to produce energy.

At full capacity ABI expects to produce more than 2,000 MMBtus per day, according to its website.

Additionally, ABI will create employment opportunities and the potential for local manufacturers to turn waste “into something positive,” said Penne Main, president and CEO of the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s huge,” Main told the Times-News. “This isn’t short-term, either. This is long-term.”

The creation of jobs isn’t the only win for Heyburn. ABI will also generate a tax base “boost that we need” and clean up an “eyesore right in the middle of Heyburn,” City Administrator Tony Morley told the Times-News.

“They call it the concrete graveyard — and you can see why,” Morley said, glancing across the site near the Riverside Cemetery. “It’s even next to a graveyard.”

After Renova spent $58 million to build the plant before suspending construction in 2008 and later filing for bankruptcy, Natural Chem Holdings paid $2.4 million at auction for the site and announced plans to employ up to 65 people at a diversified operation that would include three separate businesses, The Associated Press reported in 2011.

That didn’t happen, Mears said, leading to what he described as “bad mojo” at the site. The “concrete graveyard” across the street from the building and digester was stripped for millions in scrap steel, he said, and was left as a scar.

“Everybody lost their jobs,” Mears said. “Everybody got hurt.”

There were few hurt worse than Gary Jones Construction, which “got left on the line for quite a bit” when Renova walked away in 2008 without paying its bill, said Jared Jones, the company’s vice president of operations.

Jones was in college back then and remembered hearing about the failing project from his dad and brother.

“I kept getting phone calls about how poorly the project was being done,” he recalled to the Times-News.

He added, “It was a class act when Scott pulled into town and sought us out.”

Said Morley, the city administrator, “What a way for karma to come back around.”

As part of ABI’s “commitment to the community,” Mears said the company has mandated that every effort be made to spend project dollars in the Magic Valley. Heglar Creek Electric of Heyburn and Civil Science of Twin Falls have also been tabbed as trade contractors.

“There is no going back,” Mears told the assembled crowd before a ceremonial turning of dirt.

Standing between the building his company constructed that was once a “pigeon graveyard” and the stripped-down slab of concrete across the street, Jones looked forward to brighter days.

“This whole area has just sat here as an eyesore in the community,” he said. “It’s about time it does something for somebody.”