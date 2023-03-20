TWIN FALLS — The city agreed on Monday to renew its minimum revenue guarantee with SkyWest for the second quarter of 2023.

Under the agreement, SkyWest must earn $188,775 from operating its daily service from Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, to Salt Lake City. Any amount that revenues fall short, the city and the county will split evenly.

For the year ahead, the subsidy to keep flights coming and going to Salt Lake City will be renewed every quarter.

In December, the city and county agreed to a $200,000 minimum revenue guarantee for the first quarter of 2023. SkyWest won't release its first-quarter profits until April, so it remains to be seen if the local governments will have to pay for January, February and March.

Magic Valley Regional Airport has a single daily flight. It's 'pay-to-play' to keep it. Magic Valley Regional Airport has been slow to recover following the COVID-19 pandemic, and a combination of circumstances continue to hamper ambitions to grow services to and from Twin Falls.

Airport Director Bill Carberry told the council on Monday that he anticipates writing a check for almost the full $200,000 approved for quarter one.

“The first quarter is not yet completed, but what I’ve seen of January and February results, the shortages are substantial," Carberry said. "My guess is we’ll be approaching that limit come the end of March."

Before the vote, Council member Spencer Cutler said he had received a lot of questions from community members about the subsidy. Cutler pointed out that the agreement allowed the area to keep from losing air service while still exploring options that would keep flights landing at Joslin Field.

“We’re gaining time to work toward other solutions,'' Cutler said. “Once (an air service agreement) is undone, it's very difficult to put it back together.”