JEROME — Downtown will be alight at its sixth annual Christmas in Jerome celebration and light parade.
Festivities take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday beginning at Idaho Central Credit Union Park, across from Veteran’s Park, with the light parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Jerome County Fairgrounds.
The event is completely free, with complimentary hot chocolate, coffee, cider and food samples provided by businesses such as Idaho Milk Products and Great Harvest Bread Company. There will also be a petting zoo, live entertainment and a live nativity scene performed at 3:15, 4:15 and 5:15.
There will also be a selfie booth with Santa where families can use their own cameras to take photos.
A coat drive and food basket giveaways will also take place. Representatives from the chamber of commerce said the event is meant to bring the community together.
“It shows community support and kicks off the season,” said Cheryl Viola, director of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting the event. “One of the jobs of the chamber is to bridge the community and local businesses, and this is a way to get them involved in the community.”
Ten floats are registered so far, but it is expected many more will show up the day of the parade. Those interested in entering a float may contact the Jerome Chamber of Commerce at 208-324-2711.
