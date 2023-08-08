Chipotle will soon open in Twin Falls at 148 Cheney Drive, joining a cluster of existing restaurants including Burger King, Pizza Hut and Kneaders Bakery & Café near Walmart. How soon? The only hint from a Chipotle spokesperson on Monday to the Times-News: “Before the end of the year.” The Twin Falls location will be the fast-casual Mexican grill’s sixth in Idaho but first outside of the Treasure Valley. Chipotle is hiring in Twin Falls; click here.