(Editor’s note: The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley “Launch a Legacy” capital campaign is ongoing to raise funding for a 14,000-square-foot building in downtown Twin Falls. This is the first in a weekly series of stories from the museum about its mission to serve the Magic Valley.)

Fred Rogers once said, “Play is often talked about as if it were a relief from serious learning. But for children play is serious learning. Play is really the work of childhood.” Play has been recognized by the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights as a right of every child. But why?

The benefits of play are extensive and include improvements in the executive functioning of our brain (how we learn), language, early math skills, social development, physical health, and mental health.

Unstructured play promotes self-determination and decreases anxiety. Play is associated with low levels of the stress hormone cortisol, and playing with parents and peers stimulates social, language, and self-regulation skills.

Here’s one way to stir up more magic in our valley: Build a children’s museum KIGGINS: Children’s museums left a lasting impact on my daughter’s childhood, and that’s why I’m rooting for the ongoing effort to bring such a place to the Magic Valley.

An estimated 1 out of 5 children experience a mental disorder each year with ADHD, anxiety problems, behavior problems, and depression being the most diagnosed. Our children here in the Magic Valley are not immune. At one mental health care facility in Twin Falls, only 23% of the children with a referral in a recent three-month period completed the intake process and were treated. That makes an overwhelming 77% of children with mental health concerns not receiving the care they need.

The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley can help combat this downward trend. After all, our mission is to engage children of all ages and abilities in learning through imaginative play and discovery. By focusing on the power of play, we are giving something back to children that COVID-19 and our screen-saturated and over-scheduled world has taken from them.

In a survey distributed to 78 families at recent STEAM Family Nights, “opportunities” and “places to go” surfaced as major barriers to play. The children and families in south-central Idaho need a safe space to play, heal, and feel a sense of community — no matter the weather.

Next week: Family impact

– Bethany Bell, president, Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley Board of Directors