Editor’s note: The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley “Launch a Legacy” capital campaign is ongoing to raise funding for a 14,000-square-foot building in downtown Twin Falls. This is the third in a weekly series of stories from the museum about its mission to serve the Magic Valley. Information: 208-536-3455; info@cmmv.org

“Children must be taught how to think, not what to think.” – Margaret Mead

It is by example that children learn life-serving skills. Cooperation is a valuable tool for future success in children and teaches them respect, contribution and participation. All significant to elevate a community. Individual contribution fosters a powerful community.

A Franklin Institute chief bioscientist stated, “Community organizations and museums have a common interest, they both want to make their cities a better place.’’

The goal of enriching the lives of the children and families within the Magic Valley is shared among many of the local organizations, schools, community, families and government agencies. When these groups collaborate and offer a reciprocating energy for the benefit and development of our children, everybody wins.

We envision so much more for our museum than a nice place to spend the day, though it will certainly accomplish that. We see the potential to break down barriers, encourage cohesion, and lift the collective vision of our community, but we can’t do it alone. This is why one of our core values is to maintain a spirit of collaboration and community connection. Collaborative partnerships occur when organizations and individuals make a commitment to work together, often sharing resources and expertise, to achieve a common goal.

As we shared last week, families are the first educators for children. When the community pools their resources with the family by supporting and creating opportunities for growth and education through play, generations of a community are impacted.

CMMV has established partnerships with many Magic Valley organizations such as area elementary schools, Boys and Girls Club, Community Council of Idaho, and Unity Alliance of Southern Idaho to better serve the underserved, reach the hard-to-reach, and provide hands-on learning through play.

Together, we can give the next generation a brighter future.

Next week: Arts and humanities