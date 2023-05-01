(Editor’s note: The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley “Launch a Legacy” capital campaign is ongoing to raise funding for a 14,000-square-foot building in downtown Twin Falls. This is the second in a weekly series of stories from the museum about its mission to serve the Magic Valley. Information: 208-536-3455; info@cmmv.org)

“A child’s mind is not a container to be filled but rather a fire to be kindled.” – Dorothea Brande

When we think back on our childhood and consider memories of play, we often crawl back into a nostalgic euphoria. Remembering “the good old days” of outlining grass cities like an engineer with lawn clippings in the summer heat or playing hide-n-seek discovering the best spot to retreat.

Even nature walks that find you exploring for dinosaur bones like a true paleontologist, help establish important developmental milestones in children.

Families play a critical role in the life of a child and their play. Parents and caregivers are a child’s first teacher and siblings their first playmates. When children have strong family bonds, they have increased self-esteem, academic performance, and social skills such as communication, conflict resolution, and trust building. What makes a strong family and how can a children’s museum help with that?

Research makes it clear that there are five fundamental “assets’’ that capture how family members support one another. Nurturing relationships, establishing routines (including sharing activities together) and connecting to a community are three of them. Just as “play” for children is more than we realize, playing together as a family is more than “having fun.” Family engagement in the life of a child and in the community paves the way for healthy development and learning.

According to the National Association for Family, School and Community Engagement, family engagement is a shared responsibility involving schools and other community agencies and goes far beyond the four walls of a home. Children’s museums provide unique and safe spaces for parents and caregivers to play together with their children, offering experiences that create special bonds and extraordinary memories!

With a dedicated place for play and connection, our community can significantly aid in our children thriving in society. Can you imagine the memories made in such a space?

Next week: The power of partnerships