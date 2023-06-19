Editor’s note: The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley “Launch a Legacy” capital campaign is ongoing to raise funding for a 14,000-square-foot building in downtown Twin Falls. This is the eighth installment in a weekly series of stories from the museum about its mission to serve the Magic Valley. Information: 208-536-3455; info@cmmv.org

Sustainability is the fulfilling of the needs of a current generation without compromising the needs of future generations. Why is that important to know and how does it relate to a children’s museum and their efforts? It’s important to know because what we do today will have a direct impact on our community’s tomorrow. A children’s museum creates and environment for children to go to work.

“Play is often talked about as if it was a relief from serious learning, but for children, play is a serious learning. Play is really the work of childhood”

–Fred Rogers

Creating a space for children to work and learn through play offers them the opportunity to problem solve with creativity, initiate self-confidence, teaches character and even work ethic. What future generations need is to develop a can-do, can-do-it-yourself attitude and even self-starting motivation. This can be learned with “on the job” training for a child, play.

According to The National Informal STEM Education Network, “Museums, zoos, aquariums, gardens and other cultural organizations can have an important role in supporting sustainability in their communities. Museums provide opportunities for lifelong learning that can complement and reinforce learning that takes place in other settings, such as school and at work” (Weller & Ostman, 2021)

With an increase in children staying indoors, on electronics and missing out on the play in nature, we are seeing trends of a rise in mental health disorders. There is certainly a correlation here. It is our job as a community to provide more opportunities for natural play to influence the development of our children. Let them be “bored,” allowing peace of mind and pause to appreciate nature by going outside to explore. Children’s brains need to slow down and have a decrease in the overstimulation that a screen-saturated and over-scheduled society provides.

The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley also takes play seriously as a part of our job to generate sustainability for our community. It takes a village to create a village.