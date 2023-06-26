Editor’s note: The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley “Launch a Legacy” capital campaign is ongoing to raise funding for a 14,000-square-foot building in downtown Twin Falls. This is the ninth installment in a weekly series of stories from the museum about its mission to serve the Magic Valley. Information: 208-536-3455; info@cmmv.org

“One fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish….” These are the words that flowed from my son’s mouth as he went about jaunting around the house. He was a curious child and very active.

As I listened to him recite those words from a popular children’s book by Dr. Seuss, I smiled with the assurance that he was listening while he wiggled on my lap when I read to him.

While it was a priority for me to read to my children each day, sadly there is a real inequity between children who are exposed to books at a young age and those who do not have access to books. Research has found that children from low-income households lag behind their higher-income peers by a whopping 60% in reading achievement throughout school years. (Berk, 2009 & Lee & Burkam, 2002)

Museums, and children’s museums, in particular, can help close this gap by offering social, text-rich environments that inspire conversations, spark curiosity, build word awareness and fuel imaginative vocabulary. How is the Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley going to help bridge the gap? It is in our mission statement “to engage children of all ages and abilities in learning through imaginative play and discovery.” A lot of that imaginative play and discovery comes from literary play.

Three ways we will do this is with one, a stage, well-stocked with costumes, instruments, puppets and other props to engage children in the art of storytelling. Second, we will have Storytimes on the stage upstairs as well as in our teaching kitchen downstairs. Finally, we will have a book nook and makerspace. Families and children can snuggle into our book nook for some private reading time or become an imaginative writer or storyteller themselves on our typewriters, yes, we will be bringing the art of typewriting back into our community. In addition to writing their own stories and practicing the skills of literacy, we will have an outdoor chalkboard, plexiglass easels and rock painting.

“Today is gone. Today was fun. Tomorrow is another one. Every day, from here to there, funny things are everywhere.” Allowing literacy in our children’s lives allows for fun and funny things everywhere and every day.