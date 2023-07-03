Editor’s note: The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley “Launch a Legacy” capital campaign is ongoing to raise funding for a 14,000-square-foot building in downtown Twin Falls. This is the 10th and final installment in a weekly series of stories from the museum about its mission to serve the Magic Valley. Information: 208-536-3455; info@cmmv.org

“A children’s museum? You aren’t putting kids on display are you?” It sounds funny, but we get this question all the time, and it isn’t surprising when you consider that there wasn’t a single children’s museum in the entire state of Idaho until 2019.

Defined as a “nonprofit educational and cultural institution committed to serving the needs and interests of children by providing exhibits and programs that stimulate curiosity and motivate learning” by the Association of Children’s Museums, children’s museums are places where children learn through play and exploration in environments designed just for them.

The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley aims to be more than a nice place to spend the day. We will be an anchor for the community, serving as a local destination, an educational laboratory, a community resource, and most importantly, an advocate for the children of south-central Idaho.

When this journey first began my youngest was barely 2 years old and my oldest was 8. I wanted to build this museum for them so badly! I had seen their faces light up at other museums, the cogs rotating in their brains, their hands just as busy.

Unfortunately, kids grow faster than museums do, and now those bookends of mine are 7 and 13. By the time this museum is open, they will have outgrown it. But only for a time.

Children’s museums have a way of staying with you. All four of my kids will bring their kids and then their grandkids to the Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley … and none of them will be on display.