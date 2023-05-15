Editor’s note: The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley “Launch a Legacy” capital campaign is ongoing to raise funding for a 14,000-square-foot building in downtown Twin Falls. This is the fourth in a weekly series of stories from the museum about its mission to serve the Magic Valley. Information: 208-536-3455; info@cmmv.org

“Music expresses that which cannot be put into words.” – Victor Hugo

Have you ever watched an infant/child respond to music with body movement in fun and creative dance moves? I have, and it’s a fascinating to think that their brains are wired to innately move and express their feelings without speaking. We are born with a creative power to communicate through music. We believe that this true for all the arts.

As many as 88% of Americans believe that arts education is essential, yet its practice has been consistently declining for three decades. This is especially true for smaller communities, like those nestled within the Magic Valley.

As we see this decline in arts and humanities among our youth, we also see a rise in mental health issues. This is not a coincidence. Children and youth are losing the ability they are born with, to think for themselves, to create art and music and written accounts of their lives and even losing the ability to create human connection with others, without a consistent practice in artistic expression.

We stand with the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, who said “we want every child to have access to music, paintings, writing, theater — all the arts — regardless of their socio-economic circumstances. We want all American children to learn how to express themselves and to understand the ways in which others express themselves.”

With CMMV, children will be able to create in the art studio, perform on the stage, taste in the kid’s teaching kitchen, play outdoor musical instruments, and so much more. Early exposure to the arts and humanities provides benefits to children ranging from fine motor skill development to cultivating creativity, critical thinking for problem solving, expressing their emotions and sharing their experiences with others.

The children of south-central Idaho can experience better human connections, develop empathy, and promote self-esteem through their involvement in the arts and humanities.

Next week: More on the CMMV.