Editor’s note: The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley “Launch a Legacy” capital campaign is ongoing to raise funding for a 14,000-square-foot building in downtown Twin Falls. This is the sixth in a weekly series of stories from the museum about its mission to serve the Magic Valley. Information: 208-536-3455; info@cmmv.org

Let’s dive a little deeper beyond our focus on diversity and contemplate accessibility. Inclusion for all is of the upmost importance to us at the Children’s Miusem of the Magic Valley. Our mission statement says that we strive for engagement of children of “all ages and abilities.”

Dr. Jonathan Myers said, “inclusion is the currency of self-worth.” What is the connection of inclusion and accessibility? Accessibility is creating spaces and activities that are easily used by everyone, including small children, older adults, wheelchair users, strollers, people needing increased time for movement or processing, and assistance for vision and hearing to ensure that all are included in all we have to offer at the museum.

Jaxon Palmer attended one of our STEAM Family Nights, with our Outreach Program “Museum On the Go,” at his school last fall and shares the fun he had with each activity. He loves to explore and get outdoors, which our mobile exhibits were set up in the school parking lot for the event he attended. Being able to access the Big Blue Blocks and stand up from his wheelchair to the table for our coding exhibit were some of his favorite activities.

Statistics from the CDC (2022) and Idaho State Department of Education (2022) show that 28% of adults and 6% of children ages 3 and up have a disability affecting mobility, cognition, independent living, hearing, vision and/or self-care independence in Idaho.

We at CMMV recognize the need for accessibility in all areas and will make certain that all our children will have the opportunity to experience learning through play, regardless of disability.

How do we plan on doing that? We will address socioeconomic needs with discounted admissions through several program initiatives. Any family will be able to place a hold on a one-time use family pass from local libraries, so finances never need to be a barrier to learning. We will create a space of inclusion for all with universal design above and beyond ADA standards, such as supplying activities for multiple age groups, offering stroller and wheelchair access spaces, clear signage for wayfinding, building a facility and exhibits better than ADA-compliance, wheelchair-accessible and family-friendly restrooms, low-sensory hours and quiet spaces, handicap-accessible parking and even services dogs will be welcome.

