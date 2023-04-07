TWIN FALLS — A motorist intentionally drove over the Snake River Canyon rim Thursday night at Federation Point, officials say.

The person died at the scene, said Twin Falls city spokesperson Josh Palmer.

First responders were called to the area at about 9 p.m. The investigation continued Friday morning.

The city will contract with a towing company to remove the vehicle, Palmer said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, Idaho's 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is free, confidential and staffed 24 hours by trained crisis responders who answer every call and text message. Dial 988.