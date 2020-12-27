Californians coming to Idaho might feel sticker shock in one aspect of moving

BOISE — For people moving from California to the Treasure Valley, the high prices might be surprising.

No, not the cost of housing. Compared to what they receive for their California houses — where the median sales price exceeds $700,000 — Ada County’s record November median sales price of $425,000 still seems like a bargain.

It’s the high cost of renting a truck from U-Haul or another company, if you chose to move yourself, that would lighten your wallet. A family driving a rental truck from Los Angeles to Boise pays more four times as much as someone moving from Boise to Los Angeles, for instance.

A 15-foot truck, which U-Haul International says can accommodate belongings from a one-bedroom home or a two-bedroom apartment, would cost $2,384 for a move from Los Angeles to Boise. The rental includes five days of use of the truck and 1,054 miles.

The same rental for a family traveling in the opposite direction would cost only $561.

A 20-foot truck, with room for possessions from a two-bedroom house or three-bedroom apartment, is renting for $3,576 from the L.A. area to Boise. The same truck from Boise to L.A. would be only $617.