Burning Idaho to save it: Why one solution to our raging wildfires can’t gain traction

Prescribed fire won’t eliminate the risk of a wildfire, but it can make it more manageable.

“Prescribed burning isn’t necessarily going to stop fires, especially in the current conditions we have where things seem to be hotter and drier come summertime,” said Peterson, fuels specialist at the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest in Idaho. “Our hope is we can maybe reduce the intensity to reduce the overall negative effect from those fires.”

The value and limits of prescribed fire became evident after a lightning strike in Northern California last summer set off the Bear Fire.

At first the Bear Fire behaved itself, burning relatively quietly in and around the Plumas National Forest as more spectacular fires made headlines. Ryan Tompkins, a UC Cooperative Extension expert and former Plumas forester, said the fire’s initial slow growth was partly the result of thinning and burning projects undertaken years ago as an outgrowth of the Quincy Library Group. That was a revolutionary 1990s collaboration between environmentalists and timber executives who overcame long-standing hostilities to forge a compromise on managing California’s increasingly dangerous forests.