The city of Burley has filed a motion in Cassia County District Court asking a judge to dismiss a former mayor’s lawsuit alleging violation of the Idaho Constitution and religious favoritism in a water and sewer development agreement.

The memorandum, dated May 9, is the latest move in a legal tug-of-war between Jon Anderson, represented by Burley attorney Don Chisholm, and the city over an agreement to extend services to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple that’s being built on the southeast edge of the city.

Eight other individuals and entities, not including Anderson, would also benefit from the development agreement, according to the city.

“Plaintiff’s property is not part of the development agreement nor affected by the development agreement in any way. Additionally, Plaintiff has not included as defendants any of the other individuals or entities who are a party to the development agreement. Because Plaintiff lacks standing, and because Plaintiff has failed to name all indispensable parties, Plaintiff’s petition for declaratory relief must be dismissed,” Blake G. Hall, the Idaho Falls-based attorney representing the city, wrote in the motion.

“We will reserve comment on their pleadings for now,” Chisholm wrote in an email to reporters from the Times-News and KMVT.

Anderson filed his lawsuit in April following a letter to the city in December that detailed his accusations and a February tort claim that alleged favoritism to LDS church members and called into question non-interest loans to property owners that would become null if the land is not developed within 30 years.

The tort claim also alleged the city violated state law by naming the LDS church as the sole source for the acquisition of a project contractor, an action that was not disclosed in a public notice published last year in the Times-News.

In his lawsuit, Anderson asks the court to rule on the constitutional validity of the interest-free loans, the lawfulness of payment to the church for the city’s share of costs, and the legal standing of the city council’s approval of the development agreement because it was negotiated in private meetings, among other things.

The city in its motion to dismiss, argues Anderson, “lacks standing to bring this action” because his property is not impacted by the development agreement and he can’t “show that he has suffered an injury as a taxpayer of the City of Burley.”

“Additionally, the Idaho Supreme Court has consistently held that simply being a taxpayer does not confer standing to challenge a governmental action,” Hall wrote in the memorandum.

The Burley temple will be the LDS church’s seventh in Idaho, joining Twin Falls, Boise, Meridian, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Rexburg. A groundbreaking ceremony on the temple’s 10.1-acre site was held in June 2022, and construction is expected to take about 2½ years.

The church has also announced plans for a second Rexburg temple, plus a temple in Montpelier in Bear Lake County near the Wyoming border.