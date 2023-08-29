Antiquing and scoring vintage goods is a fun pastime for people of all ages.

One Southern Idaho town may surprise you with how many shops you can find; Buhl’s growing antique scene is thriving! This small and historic town about 20 minutes from Twin Falls has recently seen an increase in their antique scene and it’s one you won’t want to miss.

Granny’s Drawers was the first antique shop to open in Buhl, over 40 years ago! This unique and “filled to the brim” shop has everything from vintage leather jackets to home decor and furniture.

Parlor Antiques is another favorite located just across the road and down the street from Granny’s. The shop features multiple local vendors who have been collecting antiques for years, and has a large variety of all types of vintage goods.

Also located downtown Buhl, right next to Parlor Antiques, is the Rustic Nest. This shop picks vintage and antique finds and is restocked daily. Find all types of industrial, farmhouse, primitive, boho, and chic products. They also offer a great selection of Idaho creator goods like apparel and handcrafted items.

River Edge Antiques is a great stop for plant lovers. There are house plants everywhere! You can also find antiques, inspirational gifts, electronics, gadgets, knives and motorcycle apparel.

Antique Ezel is a fun stop to see local art as well as antiques. They have snacks, beauty products, styled retro rooms and more. It is beautifully organized and showcases local art and antiques all around.

The Nehemian is an antique shop like you’ve never seen before. It is located inside a huge historic barn outside of Buhl. The barn is on the owner’s property, so a call ahead is needed.

After you’ve shopped at all the antique shops, make a stop at Magic Valley Brewery for delicious drinks and dinner. The brewery has locally sourced craft beer as well as crafted soda. And, for dessert, be sure to grab ice cream at Cloverleaf Creamery. Cloverleaf is a locally owned dairy and creamery that specializes in the most delicious ice cream you’ve ever had.