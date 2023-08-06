The theme for the 2023 Jerome County Fair and Rodeo is “Lovin’ Every Minute of It!”

Those minutes start Monday at 10 a.m. with a cat and rabbit show and continue through Saturday night at the fairgrounds in Jerome, 205 N. Fir St. The Main Street parade is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the Browns Family Amusements Carnival will open daily at 4 p.m. beginning Tuesday.

Rodeo fans won’t have to wait until Tuesday. The first of three straight nights of PRCA action kicks off at 7:30 inside the DePew Arena, with Monteview bull rider Tristen Hutchings, ranked fifth in the world standings after a dazzling debut last year at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, and Twin Falls saddle bronc rider Mitch Pollock among the top cowboys on the draw.

OUR VIEW: Corn dogs, cotton candy and the carnival — Let’s go to the county fair! OUR VIEW: There are few things more American than rounding up the family, gathering with friends and meeting your neighbors at the fairgrounds every summer.

Rigby steer wrestler Dirk Tavenner, a two-time NFR qualifier who is No. 9 in the standings this year, is scheduled for Tuesday night. The Wednesday daysheet features College of Southern Idaho bareback riders Sage Allen and Darien Johnson and Idaho bulldoggers Stetson Jorgensen and Olin Hannum, who, like Tavenner, are veterans of the NFR.

The schedule of events also includes a Jerome Sheriff’s Office K9 demonstration on Thursday at 3 p.m. and a Friday night concert headlined by Warren Zeiders with special guest Huckleberry Road.

For a full schedule of daily events, go online to https://jeromecountyfair.com/visit-the-fair/schedule/.